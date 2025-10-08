Live Like Brent Foundation Launches "Comfort Fund" to Ease Financial Burden for Families of Children with Blood Cancer

"The Comfort Fund is a vital resource that will provide direct financial support to families navigating pediatric blood cancer treatment." said Dr. Lamia Barakat, Director of Psychosocial Services and Behavioral Oncology Research at CHOP. Post this

"A blood cancer diagnosis can upend a family's life," said Josh Frank, President of the Live Like Brent Foundation. "Through the Comfort Fund, donations turn into meals, lodging, transportation, and parking support to reduce financial strain so families can focus on their children's care."

Brently the Comfort Cub

Supporters who become monthly donors or make a one-time gift of $150 or more will receive Brently the Comfort Cub as a thank you. Brently represents a symbol of care and community for CHOP families.

"We are grateful for the support from the Live Like Brent Foundation," said Dr. Lamia Barakat, Director of Psychosocial Services and Behavioral Oncology Research at CHOP. "The Comfort Fund is a vital resource that will provide direct financial support to families navigating pediatric blood cancer treatment."

How to get involved

Give

Make a monthly gift or a one-time gift of $150 or more to receive Brently the Comfort Cub.

Share

Post a photo with #ComfortCub and tag @LiveLikeBrent on Instagram to inspire others to join.

Partner

Invite your company to sponsor the Comfort Fund or match employee gifts.

Donate and learn more at www.livelikebrent.com

What the Comfort Fund covers

Transportation and parking during treatment days

Short term lodging and meal support for caregivers

Essential non-medical expenses

About the Live Like Brent Foundation

The Live Like Brent Foundation honors the memory of Brent P. Evans (1984–2017) by supporting individuals and families impacted by blood cancer. LLBF delivers direct financial aid for essential non-medical needs such as transportation, lodging, medications, and utilities to ease financial pressures and enable patients and families to focus on healing. The foundation operates through strategic hospital partnerships and remains volunteer run to maximize impact. www.livelikebrent.com

