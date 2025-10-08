Live Like Brent Foundation Launches "Comfort Fund" to Ease Financial Burden for Families of Children with Blood Cancer

The Live Like Brent Foundation has launched the "Comfort Fund" to provide direct financial relief for non-medical expenses to families whose children are undergoing blood cancer treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Announced in September to align with Childhood and Blood Cancer Awareness Months, the fund covers costs like transportation, lodging, and meals. To encourage support, the foundation is offering "Brently the Comfort Cub" as a thank-you gift to monthly donors or those who make a one-time gift of $150 or more.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Live Like Brent Foundation (LLBF) today announced the establishment of the Comfort Fund, which will provide direct financial relief to families navigating pediatric blood cancer treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The launch aligns with Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September and introduces Brently the Comfort Cub, a donor thank you that symbolizes comfort and community support.
Founded in honor of Brent P. Evans, who survived Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and devoted his life to helping others, LLBF advances his legacy by delivering practical, immediate help to families in need.
"A blood cancer diagnosis can upend a family's life," said Josh Frank, President of the Live Like Brent Foundation. "Through the Comfort Fund, donations turn into meals, lodging, transportation, and parking support to reduce financial strain so families can focus on their children's care."
Brently the Comfort Cub
Supporters who become monthly donors or make a one-time gift of $150 or more will receive Brently the Comfort Cub as a thank you. Brently represents a symbol of care and community for CHOP families.
"We are grateful for the support from the Live Like Brent Foundation," said Dr. Lamia Barakat, Director of Psychosocial Services and Behavioral Oncology Research at CHOP. "The Comfort Fund is a vital resource that will provide direct financial support to families navigating pediatric blood cancer treatment."
How to get involved
Give
Make a monthly gift or a one-time gift of $150 or more to receive Brently the Comfort Cub.
Share
Post a photo with #ComfortCub and tag @LiveLikeBrent on Instagram to inspire others to join.
Partner
Invite your company to sponsor the Comfort Fund or match employee gifts.
Donate and learn more at www.livelikebrent.com
What the Comfort Fund covers
- Transportation and parking during treatment days
- Short term lodging and meal support for caregivers
- Essential non-medical expenses
About the Live Like Brent Foundation
The Live Like Brent Foundation honors the memory of Brent P. Evans (1984–2017) by supporting individuals and families impacted by blood cancer. LLBF delivers direct financial aid for essential non-medical needs such as transportation, lodging, medications, and utilities to ease financial pressures and enable patients and families to focus on healing. The foundation operates through strategic hospital partnerships and remains volunteer run to maximize impact. www.livelikebrent.com
