Live Oak Bank Deploys Cync Software to Modernize Commercial Lending Operations

Live Oak Bank deploys Cync Software platform to enhance commercial spreading, automate credit risk analysis, and strengthen portfolio monitoring efficiency.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cync Software, a leading provider of digital lending solutions, announced today that Live Oak Bank has successfully deployed its commercial spreading, credit assessment, and portfolio monitoring platform to strengthen the bank's commercial banking division.
Live Oak Bank, one of the nation's leading business lenders with innovative conventional solutions tailored for lower-middle and middle-market businesses, selected Cync Software to streamline financial spreading, automate credit risk analysis, and proactively monitor covenant compliance across its commercial portfolio.
"Cync's technology helps us work smarter, reduce manual tasks, and provide a more seamless experience for our commercial banking clients," said Steve Smits, Live Oak's Head of Commercial Banking.
Cync Software provides banks and credit unions with a modern, cloud-native lending platform covering loan origination, servicing, financial spreading, and AI-driven portfolio monitoring.
"We are proud to partner with Live Oak Bank in delivering a technology-driven approach to commercial lending," said Cynthia Miller, Director of Customer Success. "This deployment showcases how forward-thinking banks can enhance credit discipline and portfolio management while supporting growth."
