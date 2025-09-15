Live Oak Bank Deploys Cync Software to Modernize Commercial Lending Operations

Cync's technology helps us work smarter, reduce manual tasks, and provide a more seamless experience for our commercial banking clients. Post this

"Cync's technology helps us work smarter, reduce manual tasks, and provide a more seamless experience for our commercial banking clients," said Steve Smits, Live Oak's Head of Commercial Banking.

Cync Software provides banks and credit unions with a modern, cloud-native lending platform covering loan origination, servicing, financial spreading, and AI-driven portfolio monitoring.

"We are proud to partner with Live Oak Bank in delivering a technology-driven approach to commercial lending," said Cynthia Miller, Director of Customer Success. "This deployment showcases how forward-thinking banks can enhance credit discipline and portfolio management while supporting growth."

Cync Software delivers a comprehensive SaaS lending platform for commercial and consumer lenders, including origination, servicing, spreading, covenant monitoring, and AI-powered credit insights. Learn more at https://www.cyncsoftware.com.

