Live Well Foundation of South Lake Awards Cornerstone Hospice $95,000 Grant

"This grant is a reminder of how our teams at Cornerstone Hospice exemplify the hospice philosophy of care," said Rhonda White, chief operating officer, Chapters Health System. "Improving a patient's quality of life is at the heart of that philosophy and we will never stop improving to ensure our patients receive the greatest quality of care. The improvements this grant provides for at the Mike Conley Hospice House is just another step forward in that mission. To that end, we thank the Live Well Foundation of South Lake for their belief and support."

The Live Well Foundation of South Lake, Inc. was formed with an agreement between Orlando Health and the South Lake Memorial Hospital organization which resulted in South Lake Memorial Hospital relinquishing its seats on the board of South Lake Hospital. Orlando Health generously provided $128 million to the new foundation. The contribution coincided with the South Lake Hospital becoming a controlled subsidiary of Orlando Health.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the sixth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cornerstone Hospice

Cornerstone Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization providing care and support programs to families impacted by life-limiting illnesses. Nearly 7,000 people in Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties in Georgia benefit from Cornerstone programs each year. Enhanced patient and family care is made possible through the generous support of individuals and groups. For more information, visit http://www.cornerstonehospice.org.

About Live Well Foundation of South Lake

The Live Well Foundation, established in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) and dedicated to inspiring sustainable initiatives that enhance the health and wellness of the South Lake community, aspires to attract and fund much needed healthcare and healthy lifestyle programs to serve residents. Visit Live Well Foundation online at lwfsl.org for more information.

