LiveArt Launches AI Agent to Transform Art and Digital Asset Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiveArt is revolutionizing the art and digital assets markets with the launch of its AI-powered LiveArt AI Agent, the most sophisticated artificial intelligence solution designed for art collectors, dealers, institutions, investors, and Web3 communities. Unlike legacy platforms repurposing AI tools, LiveArt's AI Agent is built from the ground up as an AI-native solution, seamlessly integrating proprietary data, predictive analytics, and real-time market intelligence to deliver the most advanced, actionable insights in the industry—today, not months from now.

The Future of Art and Web3 Market Intelligence Starts Now

LiveArt AI Agent is the first true AI-native intelligence engine, combining real-time data ingestion, multimodal AI capabilities, and predictive analytics to transform how both traditional and digital art markets operate. It does not simply surface historical data—it interprets, predicts, and strategizes at a depth and scale never before seen. This is not just a chatbot—it is an AI-powered market strategist, trained on LiveArt's vast dataset of auction records, private sales, digital assets, and blockchain transactions, and capable of identifying emerging market trends before they happen.

"The art and Web3 markets are undergoing a seismic shift, and LiveArt AI Agent is leading the charge," said Boris Pevzner, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveArt Holdings. "For too long, navigating this $2 trillion asset class has been like sailing without a map—relying on fragmented, outdated data and gut instinct. We are changing that. LiveArt AI Agent doesn't just respond to the market; it anticipates it. This is more than an upgrade—it's a fundamental reinvention of how the art and digital asset worlds operate. Today, we turn static data into living, breathing intelligence—accessible to everyone, for free."

The Most Advanced AI Infrastructure in the Art Market

LiveArt AI Agent is powered by proprietary multi-modal AI, integrating:

Large language models fine-tuned for both traditional and digital art markets

Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms trained on historical and real-time sales data, including on-chain transactions

Deep learning valuation models for pricing insights across categories, from Old Masters to contemporary digital assets

Blockchain data tracking to analyze wallet activity, trading patterns, and liquidity flows

Cross-platform integration for seamless use across private sales, auctions, Web3 marketplaces, and digital asset platforms

AI-powered provenance verification to enhance authenticity tracking for digital and tokenized assets

A $2 Trillion Asset Class, Now Accessible to Everyone—For Free

The art market is a $2 trillion global asset class, but it has long been opaque and difficult to navigate without specialized knowledge. The LiveArt AI Agent removes those barriers, making art and digital asset market insights discoverable, transparent, and accessible for collectors, investors, and institutions—whether they are experts or just getting started. And unlike other market intelligence tools, LiveArt AI Agent is currently completely free to use—democratizing access to expert-level insights for everyone.

Built on the Most Powerful Art Market Database in the World

LiveArt is already one of the world's leading providers of art market data and analytics, offering an extensive, completely free-to-use database with real-time analytics on 345,000 artists and current market value estimates for millions of artworks sold at auction. LiveArt also provides deep analytics on digital assets and on-chain transactions, tracking sales data and market sentiment. The LiveArt AI Agent builds on top of this unparalleled dataset, transforming raw data into predictive intelligence and actionable insights—at no cost to users.

Roadmap: What's Next for LiveArt AI Agent?

LiveArt is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven market intelligence. In the coming months, the LiveArt AI Agent will expand to include:

Social Media Integration – AI-powered tracking of art world and digital asset project conversations, influencers, and viral trends across major platforms.

Market Sentiment Analysis – Leveraging NLP to analyze collector sentiment, auction dynamics, digital asset trading volume, and investment confidence in real-time.

Expansion to Other Asset Classes – Bringing LiveArt's AI expertise to collectibles, luxury goods, and alternative investments.

Next-Gen Forecast Models – Enhancing predictive analytics with advanced machine learning models for pricing, liquidity, and trend forecasting across both traditional and blockchain-based assets.

On-Chain AI Automation – AI-driven smart contract monitoring and predictive insights for digital assets, DeFi applications, and tokenized assets.

applications, and tokenized assets. AI-Powered Fractionalization & Trading Tools – Enabling seamless liquidity solutions for art and tokenized digital assets.

LiveArt Token Economy – Integrating AI-driven market insights with LiveArt's Web3 ecosystem, empowering collectors and traders with tokenized incentives and real-time trading intelligence.

The Art Market's First AI-Native Platform Is Here—And It's Free

While others are still developing AI-powered tools, LiveArt AI Agent is fully operational today, setting the new standard for AI-driven market intelligence. Collectors, dealers, institutions, and Web3 investors no longer have to wait for the next evolution of art tech—it has arrived. And currently, it's completely free to use.

For more information, visit LiveArt.ai or contact [email protected].

About LiveArt

LiveArt is the leading AI-powered art and Web3 market platform, combining proprietary AI, cutting-edge data analytics, and a deep knowledge of both traditional and digital asset markets. LiveArt is redefining how art, digital assets, and blockchain assets are collected, traded, and valued in the modern era.

