LiveCareer Survey Finds 43% of Workers More Afraid of Returning to the Office Than Getting Divorced

When asked what they feared more:

41% said they are more afraid of working in an office full-time for the rest of their life than getting into a car accident.

41% said they are more afraid of working in an office full-time for the rest of their life than natural disasters (e.g., earthquakes, hurricanes).

More than one-third (34%) are more afraid of working in an office full-time for the rest of their life than having $10,000 stolen.

"If the prospect of going through a divorce or the life-altering effects of climate change seem less daunting to the workforce than going back to the office, it's time to rethink the uptick in return to office mandates," said Eric Ciechanowski, career expert at LiveCareer. "The flexibility that remote and hybrid models offer seem to be a necessity now, not a choice. Organizations that embrace this approach will stand out when attracting top talent."

The value of remote work

With several years of experience working in remote and hybrid style settings, the workforce has come to recognize the value and benefits of flexible work arrangements – even those who were initially doubtful of working remotely. Nearly half (44%) said they were skeptical that remote work would be successful before they tried it.

However, the majority (71%) now prefer working remotely 100% of the time, with women (73%) preferring it more than men (63%).

Another 22% of respondents prefer a hybrid model.

Currently, 49% admit they don't enjoy traditional office work.

Positive impacts of remote work:

82% say working remotely is better for their mental health than working on-site.

79% say that working remotely is less stressful than working on-site.

62% say their overall job satisfaction is greatest when they work remotely 100% of the time.

60% feel most productive working remotely 100% of the time.

58% feel most motivated working remotely 100% of the time.

The report also highlights that the vast majority (89%) of workers enjoy working remotely.

For detailed insights on the LiveCareer Fears and Remote Work Report, access the full survey results at https://www.livecareer.com/resources/remote-work-fears-and-sentiments or contact Nathan Barber, at [email protected].

The findings presented were obtained by surveying 3,853 American respondents on February 7-15, 2024. Participants were asked about their work preferences. They answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options.

