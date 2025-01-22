Livelong Media Unveils the 2025 Livelong Experience: A Must-Attend Event for Longevity Enthusiasts

"This event is more than just talks and workshops because it's also a deep dive into the future of health. Attendees will leave with the knowledge, tools and new relationships that will directly transform their lives." Post this

Longevity has never been more important than it is today. Advances in science and technology are enabling us to live longer, healthier lives, but with this gift of extended years comes the need for careful planning. From a health perspective, longevity allows a focus on improving our quality of life, staying active, and preventing chronic diseases through innovations like personalized medicine and proactive care. Longevity is about making your years healthier, more productive, and more fulfilling, which is why the conversation is so critical right now.

This year's event will feature an impressive lineup of globally recognized experts, including:

Dr. Mark Hyman , functional medicine pioneer and bestselling author.

, functional medicine pioneer and bestselling author. Dr. Vonda Wright , orthopedic surgeon and longevity advocate specializing in mobility and healthspan.

, orthopedic surgeon and longevity advocate specializing in mobility and healthspan. Dr. Michael Greger , physician, internationally recognized public health expert, and New York Times bestselling author.

, physician, internationally recognized public health expert, and bestselling author. Andrew Lacy , founder of Prenuvo, a leader in full-body MRI technology for early disease detection.

, founder of Prenuvo, a leader in full-body MRI technology for early disease detection. Dr. Zahi Fayed, an authority in regenerative medicine and cutting-edge therapies.

Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov , CEO of Insilico Medicine, driving AI innovations in drug discovery.

, CEO of Insilico Medicine, driving AI innovations in drug discovery. Dr. Wei-Wu He , Executive Chairman of Human Longevity Inc., advancing genomic and AI-driven precision medicine.

, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity Inc., advancing genomic and AI-driven precision medicine. Dr. Omri Amirav-Drory, biotech visionary focused on cellular rejuvenation and organ regeneration.

Dr. Gregory Charlop , wellness advocate and author bridging health innovations with practical applications.

, wellness advocate and author bridging health innovations with practical applications. Nate Wilkins & Shebah Carfagna, co-founders of Panache Fitness, leading dynamic movement workshops.

The Livelong Experience offers attendees an unparalleled blend of expert-led discussions, immersive workshops, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals passionate about optimizing health and longevity. From exploring new technologies like digital twins to engaging in hands-on TedTalk-style sessions on personalized medicine, nutrition, and wellness strategies, this intimate gathering is designed to empower and inspire.

"This event is about accurate information and lifestyle transformation," added Inman. "You'll connect with industry leaders, innovators, and a vibrant community of people who share your passion for living better and longer. If there's one event to attend in 2025, this is it."

The Livelong Experience also celebrates the breathtaking setting of Palm Beach at the newly renovated Palm House Luxury Hotel, combining wellness with rejuvenation amidst the area's stunning natural beauty.

For more information and to secure your spot, visit: https://www.livelong.events/palm-beach-2025.

Event Details:

Location: Palm House Hotel, Palm Beach, Florida

Dates: March 28-29, 2025

Tickets: General Admission $599 , VIP Admission $999

, VIP Admission VIP perks include exclusive access to speakers, a private reception, and priority seating.

