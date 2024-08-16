Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion of New Partner

"Andy is not only a great attorney, but a great person. His commitment to his work, to his clients, and to the long-term health of the firm is unmistakable and irreplaceable." Post this

An attorney since 2007, Mr. Tank joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. in 2019 as a Lead Senior Associate. Mr. Tank quickly established himself as among the leading family lawyers in the firm. He has built a long track record of achieving excellent results for his clients, who have rewarded Mr. Tank with a large number of five-star reviews and testimonials online.

"Andy has been an invaluable addition to the firm since he started, and he will be an equally invaluable addition to our partnership team," said Ariel Baniowski, another partner at the firm. "Andy is not only a great attorney, but a great person. His commitment to his work, to his clients, and to the long-term health of the firm is unmistakable and irreplaceable."

Mr. Tank holds the prestigious AV Preeminent rating (the highest possible rating) for ethical standards and legal ability from Martindale-Hubbell. Mr. Tank has been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Family Law every year since 2021. He has been named a Super Lawyer every year since 2021, after being named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2015–2020. Mr. Tank also holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.

Mr. Tank was born in Michigan but grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, less than a mile from George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate. Mr. Tank earned his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law, where he graduated cum laude. Before law school, Mr. Tank graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science.

After law school, Mr. Tank gained experience and had success at several family law firms, establishing himself as a leader in the Northern Virginia legal community for over a decade before joining Livesay & Myers, P.C.

Mr. Tank works in the firm's offices in Arlington and Fairfax, and represents clients in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and surrounding areas. He resides in Northern Virginia with his wife and two children.

About Livesay & Myers, P.C.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Fairfax, Arlington, Ashburn, Manassas and Fredericksburg, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 (and moving up to #42 by the 2023 edition). Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2024 Editions of the Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms. Beginning with the 2022 Edition, the firm has moved into Tier 1—the highest ranking available—in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.

Media Contact

