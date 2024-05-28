Living Cities Appoints Myung J. Lee as Chief Strategy Officer

"Myung Lee personifies a steady devotion to addressing systemic racism and championing inclusive solutions that strengthen communities," says Joe Scantlebury, CEO and president of Living Cities. Post this

Lee brings more than 20 years of experience in the civic, nonprofit, and private sectors to her new role. Before joining Living Cities, Myung served as President and CEO of Volunteers of America: Greater New York, a provider of social services, low-income housing, and direct service programs across the New York and New Jersey area. She has also held full-time positions in government organizations. She holds a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Myung will spearhead Living Cities' strategic coalition-building and external engagement activities crucial to advancing the organization's mission and impact. Reporting directly to Scantlebury, she will craft and execute upon strategies in partnership with philanthropic and financial partners and city leaders and local organizations.

"Living Cities is unique in its approach to building equity for all people. The organization has a vision where all people in U.S. cities are economically secure, building wealth, and living abundant, dignified, and connected lives," says Myung J. Lee, the new Chief Strategy Officer for Living Cities. "I am proud and honored to have been appointed as Living City's Chief Strategy Officer and look forward to collaborating with our partners to create a more equitable and inclusive future for all."

It is estimated that if the racial wealth disparity stays its current course, it will take more than 260 years to close America's current racial wealth gap, according to a recent study out of Princeton University titled "Wealth of Two Nations: The U.S. Racial Wealth Gap, 1860-2020." Through programs provided in partnership with local communities, such as its 'Closing the Gap Network' and catalytic investment funds, Living Cities is working hard to expedite the closing of this wealth disparity gap.

In 2023 alone, Living Cities distributed $9.5 million across 12 U.S. cities to improve pathways for minority-owned small businesses and interested BIPOC first-time homebuyers, creating an accessible approach to wealth-building. The initiatives were made possible through collaborative efforts with program partners Citi Foundation, Wells Fargo Founder and Truist Foundation. In total, since its launch in 1991, the organization has been responsible for placing more than $100 million in catalytic funds in U.S. communities to aid in closing the racial wealth gap.

Living Cities harnesses the collective power of philanthropy, financial institutions and local governments to close racial income and wealth gaps in U.S. cities. Our staff, investments, convenings and networks support efforts that operationalize racial equity and inclusion in local government, create inclusive narratives, bring communities together to devise and act on a shared vision for the future, and eliminate inequities in systems such as entrepreneurship, homeownership and access to capital. Our partners, including the Citi Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, Truist Foundation, MetLife Foundation, Prudential Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, among others, play a pivotal role in amplifying our mission to build equity for all by providing crucial support, resources and expertise. Learn more at LivingCities.org.

