Living Debt-Free Is Not A Fantasy, But It Does Take Some Planning

"We were inspired to help others by sharing our debt-prevention plan that we created and successfully completed -- twice!" Post this

"We were inspired to help others by sharing our debt-prevention plan that we created and successfully completed -- twice!" said the authors.

Carol Ann Magee (mother), Melissa Magee (adult daughter), and Alex Magee (adult son) are busy fulfilling one of their life goals of writing books to help others. They all live in the beautiful state of Michigan. They co-founded Tremendous Hope Ministries, LLC. The book No Rent, No Mortgage, And No Debt Payments For A Lifetime and its accompanying workbook are their first published books.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. No Rent, No Mortgage, And No Debt Payments For A Lifetime is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Carol Ann, Melissa and Alex Magee, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], tremendoushope.com

SOURCE Xulon Press