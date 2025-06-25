Living Debt-Free Is Not A Fantasy, But It Does Take Some Planning

Xulon Press presents practical money management advice for young adults.
EAST LANSING, Mich., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Carol Ann, Melissa and Alex Magee share the 3 to 5-year plan that they developed and implemented to achieve No Rent, No Mortgage, And No Debt Payments For A Lifetime ($24.99, paperback, 9798868516917).
Carol Ann Magee used her experience in business education along with biblical principles to help her two children, Melissa and Alex, devise a plan to create a solid financial foundation for their future. As a result, they lived at the family base provided by Carol Ann and her husband until each was ready to pay cash for an affordable home of their own. In this book, the family is sharing their strategy.
"We were inspired to help others by sharing our debt-prevention plan that we created and successfully completed -- twice!" said the authors.
Carol Ann Magee (mother), Melissa Magee (adult daughter), and Alex Magee (adult son) are busy fulfilling one of their life goals of writing books to help others. They all live in the beautiful state of Michigan. They co-founded Tremendous Hope Ministries, LLC. The book No Rent, No Mortgage, And No Debt Payments For A Lifetime and its accompanying workbook are their first published books.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. No Rent, No Mortgage, And No Debt Payments For A Lifetime is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Carol Ann, Melissa and Alex Magee, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], tremendoushope.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article