Living Plate Rx® and Viocare® Announce Strategic Integration to Transform Nutrition Practice

Living Plate Rx® and Viocare® have joined forces to create the first truly seamless digital nutrition workflow—connecting screening, diagnosis, and intervention all within one integrated platform. By embedding VioScreen™ directly into Living Plate Rx's evidence-based meal planning and education system, nutrition professionals can now assess dietary risk and deliver targeted interventions in a single, unified environment. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for efficiency, precision, and impact in modern nutrition care.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Living Plate Rx®, a leader in evidence-based nutrition education and meal planning technology, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Viocare®, Inc., the developer of industry-leading nutrition assessment and screening tool, VioScreen™. This first-of-its-kind integration provides nutrition professionals with a seamless workflow that bridges screening through intervention and evaluation, an advancement rarely seen in digital nutrition practice.

For the first time, Registered Dietitians and other nutrition professionals will have access to a screening tool that addresses the nutrition component of the ADIME process in a way previously unavailable. By embedding the VioScreen tools into Living Plate's comprehensive meal-planning and education platform, practitioners now have a unified solution to assess dietary risk, make accurate nutrition diagnoses, and deliver evidence-based interventions, all in one environment.

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in how nutrition care is delivered," said Jeanne Petrucci, MS, RDN, founder of Living Plate Rx. "The integration of VioScreen into Living Plate Rx allows practitioners to efficiently screen and identify dietary risks and then immediately translate those findings into actionable meal plans and educational content, all within one platform."

Rick Weiss, President and founder of Viocare added, "For years, our mission has been to empower clinicians with precise dietary insights and comprehensive patient data. By integrating our tools with the Living Plate Rx platform, we close the loop between assessment and action, thereby turning insights into impact."

This joint offering enables healthcare organizations, employer wellness programs, and private practitioners to streamline workflows, engage clients more deeply, and deliver measurable outcomes across populations. It sets a new standard for digital nutrition care.

About Living Plate Rx

Living Plate Rx delivers a turnkey digital platform for nutrition professionals, featuring evidence-based educational content, customizable meal plans, and powerful client-engagement tools. Designed by dietitians for dietitians, Living Plate Rx helps professionals deliver personalized nutrition care with efficiency, creativity, and clinical precision.

www.livingplaterx.com

About Viocare, Inc.

Viocare, Inc. develops innovative nutrition assessment and screening tools that translate dietary data into actionable insights. With decades of research behind its technology, Viocare provides solutions trusted by researchers, clinicians, and wellness programs to improve health outcomes through better nutrition.

www.viocare.com

