LIVV Pro Headphones Propelled to Market by $1M Investment

The $1.5 million investment round will fuel LIVV Audio's growth in marketing, production, and innovation. Unlike conventional headphones, LIVV Pro is designed specifically for the active lifestyle, with performance features that set it apart:

Secure Fit: LIVV Pro stays secure during all types of movements, making it the ideal choice for sprints, jumps, and weightlifting.

50-Hour Battery Life: With long-lasting power, LIVV Pro accompanies athletes through multiple sessions without recharging.

Sweat and Water Resistant: Built to withstand sweat, rain, and moisture, LIVV Pro offers peak performance in any condition.

Fresh, Removable Earpads: Athletes can easily refresh their headphones with removable earpads, keeping their gear clean and ready for the next session.

Dynamic Sound Profile: LIVV Pro's sound quality delivers motivating bass and clarity, creating an immersive experience that fuels every workout.

Since his NFL days, Clayton's journey has been marked by resilience and vision, with LIVV Audio becoming the latest chapter in his mission to bring innovation to the world of fitness. "With this investment, LIVV Audio is stepping into a new league," Clayton added. "We're here to set the standard for what performance headphones should be."

LIVV Audio has the vision to combine premium audio quality and durability for game-changers, risk-takers, and dream-chasers. With a focus on athletes and fitness enthusiasts, LIVV Pro brings luxury and power to anyone ready to challenge the limits. Starting at $349.99, the LIVV Pro is available for presale on LIVVAudio.com now.

About LIVV Audio Founded by NFL star Mark Clayton, LIVV Audio creates luxury performance headphones built to meet the high standards of athletes and active individuals. Combining style, durability, and top-tier sound, LIVV Audio is committed to delivering an audio experience for those who demand more from their gear. For more information, visit LIVVAudio.com or follow them on Instagram @LIVVAUDIO.

