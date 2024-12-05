LIVV Pro Headphones Propelled to Market by $1M Investment

LIVV Audio, founded by former NFL player Mark Clayton, has secured $1 million in funding for its $1.5 million seed round.
ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIVV Audio, the brainchild of former NFL wide receiver Mark Clayton, has hit a major milestone of securing $1 million of the $1.5 million dollar seed round of investment, paving the way for the game-changing presale launch of the LIVV Pro Headphones on December 1. Backed by an elite group of investors, including tennis legend Mark Knowles, LIVV Audio is redefining performance audio for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who demand nothing less than the best.
LIVV Pro is designed for champions who push hard and go far, it's built to thrive under the toughest conditions. From an over-ear fit that stays put during explosive workouts to a staggering 50-hour battery life, LIVV Pro is engineered for relentless performance. Thanks to its water-resistant design, sweat, rain, or intense training sessions won't faze it. For athletes who grind hard, its removable earpads ensure freshness after every session, while its premium sound profile delivers deep bass and sharp treble to keep you motivated.
The $1.5 million investment round will fuel LIVV Audio's growth in marketing, production, and innovation. Unlike conventional headphones, LIVV Pro is designed specifically for the active lifestyle, with performance features that set it apart:
- Secure Fit: LIVV Pro stays secure during all types of movements, making it the ideal choice for sprints, jumps, and weightlifting.
- 50-Hour Battery Life: With long-lasting power, LIVV Pro accompanies athletes through multiple sessions without recharging.
- Sweat and Water Resistant: Built to withstand sweat, rain, and moisture, LIVV Pro offers peak performance in any condition.
- Fresh, Removable Earpads: Athletes can easily refresh their headphones with removable earpads, keeping their gear clean and ready for the next session.
- Dynamic Sound Profile: LIVV Pro's sound quality delivers motivating bass and clarity, creating an immersive experience that fuels every workout.
Since his NFL days, Clayton's journey has been marked by resilience and vision, with LIVV Audio becoming the latest chapter in his mission to bring innovation to the world of fitness. "With this investment, LIVV Audio is stepping into a new league," Clayton added. "We're here to set the standard for what performance headphones should be."
LIVV Audio has the vision to combine premium audio quality and durability for game-changers, risk-takers, and dream-chasers. With a focus on athletes and fitness enthusiasts, LIVV Pro brings luxury and power to anyone ready to challenge the limits. Starting at $349.99, the LIVV Pro is available for presale on LIVVAudio.com now.
About LIVV Audio Founded by NFL star Mark Clayton, LIVV Audio creates luxury performance headphones built to meet the high standards of athletes and active individuals. Combining style, durability, and top-tier sound, LIVV Audio is committed to delivering an audio experience for those who demand more from their gear. For more information, visit LIVVAudio.com or follow them on Instagram @LIVVAUDIO.
Media Contact
Ice Somani, LIVV Audio, 1 2042273941, [email protected], https://livvaudio.com/
SOURCE LIVV Audio
Share this article