LJUNGSTRÖM Ships First Order of iLampSecure Sentinel Poles to Florida, Diversifying Manufacturing Capabilities & Advancing Safer Infrastructure Nationwide

Engineered for durability and lifecycle performance, the Sentinel Pole reflects LJUNGSTRÖM's ability to apply industrial manufacturing standards to scalable infrastructure applications. Post this

Supporting Safer Schools and Communities

iLampSecure focuses on improving safety in schools and public spaces through integrated infrastructure solutions that combine lighting, security technology, and communication capabilities into a single platform.

At the center of this effort is the iLampSecure Sentinel Pole; a multifunction infrastructure solution designed to support modern security strategies while maintaining durability and long-term cost efficiency for municipalities, school districts, utilities, and commercial operators.

Through its collaboration with iLampSecure, LJUNGSTRÖM contributes precision engineering and advanced fabrication capabilities to help bring these safety-focused solutions to market.

Built for Demanding Environments

Florida was selected as the first deployment location due to its challenging operating conditions; including extreme heat, humidity, coastal exposure, and severe weather. Shipping the first Sentinel Poles to this region highlights confidence in the product's design integrity, materials, and manufacturing quality.

Engineered for durability and lifecycle performance, the Sentinel Pole reflects LJUNGSTRÖM's ability to apply industrial manufacturing standards to scalable infrastructure applications. Through this partnership, LJUNGSTRÖM plans to produce up to one million poles annually.

Advanced Manufacturing Driving U.S. Growth

The Sentinel Pole program highlights LJUNGSTRÖM's continued investment in Advanced Manufacturing and domestic production. By expanding into new applications beyond its traditional markets, the company is:

Creating new revenue streams

Strengthening U.S.-based manufacturing

Increasing factory utilization

Building resilience across economic cycles

This initiative reinforces LJUNGSTRÖM's commitment to keeping high-value manufacturing in the United States while delivering innovative infrastructure solutions to emerging markets.

Looking Ahead

The shipment of the first iLampSecure Sentinel Poles signals the beginning of broader national deployment. As demand grows for smarter and more resilient infrastructure; particularly in education

environments; LJUNGSTRÖM remains committed to partnering with innovators like iLampSecure to develop solutions that strengthen communities and support American manufacturing.

With more than a century of engineering excellence, LJUNGSTRÖM continues to apply its advanced manufacturing capabilities to the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.

About LJUNGSTRÖM

LJUNGSTRÖM is a global industrial company with more than 100 years of engineering heritage. Originally known for pioneering heat transfer technologies, LJUNGSTRÖM has evolved into a diversified provider of Heat Transfer, Energy Technologies, and Advanced Manufacturing solutions.

The company serves power generation, refining, industrial processing, infrastructure, and emerging technology markets through precision engineering, heavy fabrication, and high-performance manufacturing. With a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint and global reach, LJUNGSTRÖM is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships that deliver measurable value.

About iLampSecure

iLampSecure is an infrastructure and safety solutions company focused on improving security in schools and public environments through integrated lighting and technology platforms designed to enhance visibility, communication, and emergency response.

iLampSecure is licensed by iLamp Florida, a regional partner focused on deploying advanced street lighting and infrastructure solutions across Florida. Together, the organizations combine infrastructure expertise with integrated safety technology to support municipalities, school districts, and communities.

iLamp Florida is dedicated to improving the safety, prosperity, and social engagement of Florida's communities through advanced street lighting solutions. The organization's regional footprint continues to expand and now includes the Caribbean, with additional announcements expected in the near future.

Media Contact

Carla Hartman, LJUNGSTROM, 1 (585) 593-2700, [email protected], LJUNGSTROM

SOURCE LJUNGSTROM