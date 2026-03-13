LJUNGSTRÖM Ships First Order of iLampSecure Sentinel Poles to Florida, Diversifying Manufacturing Capabilities & Advancing Safer Infrastructure Nationwide

LJUNGSTRÖM announced the first shipment of iLampSecure Sentinel Poles to Florida, marking a key milestone in the company's expansion into Advanced Manufacturing and infrastructure solutions. The deployment highlights LJUNGSTRÖM's strategic diversification beyond its traditional markets and demonstrates its ability to apply century-long engineering and fabrication expertise to next-generation public safety infrastructure. Developed in collaboration with iLampSecure, the Sentinel Pole integrates lighting, security technology, and communication capabilities into a single platform designed to improve safety in schools and public environments. Florida was selected as the initial deployment site due to its demanding climate and environmental conditions, underscoring confidence in the product's durability and manufacturing quality. The initiative supports LJUNGSTRÖM's commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing, creating new revenue streams while strengthening domestic production capabilities. With plans to scale production to up to one million poles annually, the partnership positions LJUNGSTRÖM to play a growing role in the development of smarter, more resilient infrastructure across the United States.
WELLSVILLE, N.Y., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LJUNGSTRÖM proudly announces the first shipment of iLampSecure Sentinel Poles to the state of Florida, marking an important milestone in the company's Advanced Manufacturing expansion and its continued commitment to U.S.-based production.
This initial deployment represents more than a successful order. It reflects strategic diversification, cross-industry collaboration, and the application of LJUNGSTRÖM's century-long engineering expertise to next-generation infrastructure designed to enhance safety in communities nationwide.
Supporting Safer Schools and Communities
iLampSecure focuses on improving safety in schools and public spaces through integrated infrastructure solutions that combine lighting, security technology, and communication capabilities into a single platform.
At the center of this effort is the iLampSecure Sentinel Pole; a multifunction infrastructure solution designed to support modern security strategies while maintaining durability and long-term cost efficiency for municipalities, school districts, utilities, and commercial operators.
Through its collaboration with iLampSecure, LJUNGSTRÖM contributes precision engineering and advanced fabrication capabilities to help bring these safety-focused solutions to market.
Built for Demanding Environments
Florida was selected as the first deployment location due to its challenging operating conditions; including extreme heat, humidity, coastal exposure, and severe weather. Shipping the first Sentinel Poles to this region highlights confidence in the product's design integrity, materials, and manufacturing quality.
Engineered for durability and lifecycle performance, the Sentinel Pole reflects LJUNGSTRÖM's ability to apply industrial manufacturing standards to scalable infrastructure applications. Through this partnership, LJUNGSTRÖM plans to produce up to one million poles annually.
Advanced Manufacturing Driving U.S. Growth
The Sentinel Pole program highlights LJUNGSTRÖM's continued investment in Advanced Manufacturing and domestic production. By expanding into new applications beyond its traditional markets, the company is:
- Creating new revenue streams
- Strengthening U.S.-based manufacturing
- Increasing factory utilization
- Building resilience across economic cycles
This initiative reinforces LJUNGSTRÖM's commitment to keeping high-value manufacturing in the United States while delivering innovative infrastructure solutions to emerging markets.
Looking Ahead
The shipment of the first iLampSecure Sentinel Poles signals the beginning of broader national deployment. As demand grows for smarter and more resilient infrastructure; particularly in education
environments; LJUNGSTRÖM remains committed to partnering with innovators like iLampSecure to develop solutions that strengthen communities and support American manufacturing.
With more than a century of engineering excellence, LJUNGSTRÖM continues to apply its advanced manufacturing capabilities to the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.
LJUNGSTRÖM is a global industrial company with more than 100 years of engineering heritage. Originally known for pioneering heat transfer technologies, LJUNGSTRÖM has evolved into a diversified provider of Heat Transfer, Energy Technologies, and Advanced Manufacturing solutions.
The company serves power generation, refining, industrial processing, infrastructure, and emerging technology markets through precision engineering, heavy fabrication, and high-performance manufacturing. With a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint and global reach, LJUNGSTRÖM is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships that deliver measurable value.
iLampSecure is an infrastructure and safety solutions company focused on improving security in schools and public environments through integrated lighting and technology platforms designed to enhance visibility, communication, and emergency response.
iLampSecure is licensed by iLamp Florida, a regional partner focused on deploying advanced street lighting and infrastructure solutions across Florida. Together, the organizations combine infrastructure expertise with integrated safety technology to support municipalities, school districts, and communities.
iLamp Florida is dedicated to improving the safety, prosperity, and social engagement of Florida's communities through advanced street lighting solutions. The organization's regional footprint continues to expand and now includes the Caribbean, with additional announcements expected in the near future.
Media Contact
Carla Hartman, LJUNGSTROM, 1 (585) 593-2700, [email protected], LJUNGSTROM
SOURCE LJUNGSTROM
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