LKD Aerospace Announces Strategic Partnership with Accubeat

LKD Aerospace has entered into a distribution agreement with AccuBeat, a leader in Time and Frequency products using Rubidium Atomic Clocks, enhancing its offerings in the Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) market. With over 30 years of experience, AccuBeat provides precision timing solutions vital for sectors like telecommunications and defense.
SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LKD Aerospace announced a new Distribution agreement with AccuBeat, a manufacturer of Time and Frequency products and solutions using Rubidium Atomic Clocks. Accubeat's products are a key addition to LKD's product line, now fully servicing Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) market requirements.
AccuBeat has been providing solutions for precision timing, frequency, and synchronization to a wide variety of customers for over 30 years. With a complete range of products from Rubidium Atomic Clocks to fully customized solutions, AccuBeat's products are integrated into commercial and industrial sectors, telecommunications, and research laboratories, in numerous defense applications worldwide. With patented solutions that will protect critical infrastructures from GNSS spoofing attacks to Ultra Stable Oscillators (USO) for deep space exploration, AccuBeat has a wide offering of proven products.
"We are excited to add AccuBeat's advanced technology products to our Global Distribution Network. These products are trusted for critical applications in Defense, Space, Aerospace, and Infrastructure. The need for precision timing has never been more evident due to the increasing challenges of GPS spoofing and jamming. AccuBeat's pedigree of proven performance, including within current conflict zones, will be well received by our customers," said Mark Chamberlain, CEO of LKD Aerospace. "Accubeat's precision timing products are synergistic with our other distribution product lines and our existing global customer base in both Defense and Aerospace market segments. Our global customers leverage LKD's unique technical sales knowledge, global service capabilities, comprehensive turn-key export licensing services for both ITAR and Commerce products as well as our advanced and secure information technology infrastructure."
LKD Aerospace has serviced the defense and aerospace community for more than 40 years. LKD Aerospace distributes specialized factory new aerospace and defense components, subsystems, and systems to one thousand global customers including Tier 1-3 OEMs, government agencies, research and development, transportation, and industrial customers. LKD Aerospace also offers light manufacturing services, PMA, and MRO services. LKD's Quality Management System (QMS) is certified to AS9100D. The company employs a comprehensive information technology infrastructure including ERP and other advanced network capabilities and is striving for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) in early 2025.
"AccuBeat is very pleased and happy to find a well-established and important distribution partner like LKD Aerospace – a leader in high-technology distribution sales, and product support," said Ernesto Pesochinsky, International Sales and Marketing Director at AccuBeat Ltd. "AccuBeat's products are used and trusted worldwide and LKD Aerospace, a trusted global distributor, will help develop new sales opportunities for our widely proven product line."
About LKD Aerospace: LKD Aerospace's mission is to help OEMs and customers successfully connect, and expand these possibilities through technical product sales experience, aggressive promotion, and over 40 years of experience in forging connections both throughout the US and across the world.
Media Contact
Aristotle Bartolome, LKD Aerospace, (425) 396-0829, [email protected], www.lkdaerospace.com
SOURCE LKD Aerospace
