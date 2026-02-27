LLH Healthcare Expands Logistics Vertical with Road Dog Care as Official Tangible Well-care Partner

"By adding tangible care products to our Zero-Copay Ecosystem, we're delivering a healthcare solution that improves workforce performance while remaining financially net-positive for employers." Post this

The partnership reinforces LLH Healthcare's position as an innovative leader in payroll-integrated healthcare by incorporating physical components into its comprehensive medical platform. By integrating Road Dog's care products, LLH allows transportation employers to offer a fully managed solution that supports employee health and driver retention without adding net-new costs to the company.

"Logistics companies operate in one of the most demanding workforce environments in the country," said Zachary Rogers, CEO of LLH Healthcare. "As we expand in this vertical, it was critical that we add a tangible layer to our Zero-Copay Ecosystem. Road Dog Care brings practical, high-utility care solutions that complement our healthcare strategy, ensuring we are supporting the people who power modern logistics in a way that is financially beneficial for everyone involved."

LLH Healthcare's model combines compliant program design, advanced technology, and strategic payroll integration to deliver comprehensive healthcare with low to no out-of-pocket costs for drivers, operations teams, warehouse staff, mechanics, and administrative employees alike. By incorporating Road Dog's well-being care products, LLH extends its impact beyond medical services into everyday physical support.

The result is a unified workforce performance platform that includes:

A Zero-Copay Supplemental Healthcare Ecosystem covering the employee and their household

Net-positive financial impact for both the employer and the workforce

Proactive health engagement through a seamless, integrated platform

Tangible care products designed for the realities of transportation work

"In logistics and transportation, performance is a daily physical and mental challenge," said Rich Fredricksen, CEO of Road Dog Care Company. "LLH is redefining how healthcare benefits work in this industry. By bringing tangible care products into their Zero-Copay Ecosystem, they're helping employers reinforce performance and retention through everyday support."

The partnership further differentiates LLH Healthcare in the transportation marketplace, enabling carriers and logistics operators to consolidate healthcare, engagement, and workforce well-being within a single, integrated platform that drives financial growth and employee satisfaction.

About LLH Healthcare

Founded in 2019, Live Life Healthy, LLC, through its LLH Healthcare Program, delivers innovative, payroll-integrated supplemental healthcare solutions designed to improve employee health, retention, and performance. By combining compliant program design and zero-copay delivery models, the LLH Healthcare Program empowers organizations to provide smarter, more inclusive benefits that are net-positive to the bottom line.

To learn more, call 205-855-4444 ext. 420 or visit:

www.livelifehealthy.com/trucking-benefits/

About Road Dog Care Company

Road Dog Care Company develops practical hygiene, alertness, and wellness products designed for the demanding environments of transportation and mobile workforces. Built for performance and everyday usability, Road Dog equips employers with meaningful solutions that support the people who power modern logistics.

To learn more, visit:

www.roaddogcare.com

Media Contact

Robert Book, Road Dog Care Company, 1 234-246-9399, [email protected], roaddogcare.com

SOURCE Road Dog Care Company