Lloyd Jones Appoints Jimmy Carrion as President and CEO, Positions Company for Continued Growth

Jimmy Carrion has been appointed President and CEO of Lloyd Jones, marking an exciting new chapter for the company. The announcement also outlines the firm's leadership transition and continued focus on growing its senior housing platform and expanding investment opportunities.

MIAMI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lloyd Jones LLC, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm, today announced the appointment of Jimmy Carrion as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Carrion succeeds Christopher Finlay, who will transition to the role of Founder and Executive Chairman after leading the company for more than 46 years. In his new role, Carrion will oversee the continued growth and strategic direction of Lloyd Jones and its subsidiaries, including Aviva® Senior Living, while building on the vision and foundation established under Finlay's leadership.

"Jimmy has earned the trust and respect of our team through his leadership, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to our mission," said Christopher Finlay, Founder and Executive Chairman of Lloyd Jones. "As President and CEO, he is the right leader to guide Lloyd Jones into its next chapter of growth. I look forward to continuing to support the company as Executive Chairman by focusing on long-term strategy and helping ensure we remain well-positioned for the future."

As Executive Chairman, Finlay will remain actively involved in shaping the company's strategic outlook and initiatives while stepping back from day-to-day operations. He will also establish a Board of Advisors to provide guidance and strategic insight to Carrion and the executive leadership team as Lloyd Jones continues its expansion.

"This transition represents the next step in our evolution," said Carrion. "I'm honored to lead Lloyd Jones and grateful for Chris's confidence and mentorship. We have an exceptional team, a strong foundation, and tremendous opportunities ahead. Together, we'll continue building on the vision that has brought us this far while expanding our platform, growing Aviva Senior Living, and delivering long-term value for our residents, partners, investors, and team members."

As part of its continued growth strategy, Lloyd Jones has relocated its corporate headquarters from Dallas back to Miami. The move positions the company to accelerate its capital raising efforts for new senior housing opportunities, expand the Aviva® Senior Living platform, and support the company's next phase of expansion.

About Lloyd Jones

Lloyd Jones is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with subsidiaries in development, construction, and senior-living operations. Operating under the same leadership for over 46 years, the company invests in high-potential multifamily and senior housing assets across the country. Headquartered back in Miami, the company has been aggressively expanding into the senior housing market with the acquisition of numerous communities over the past few years. Its senior living subsidiary, Aviva® Senior Living is a full-service senior housing management firm. For more information, visit http://www.lloydjonesllc.com.

Media Contact

Janalyn Oronos, Lloyd Jones LLC, 1 7866837076, [email protected], lloydjonesllc.com

SOURCE Lloyd Jones LLC