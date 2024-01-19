Lloyd Jones Closes on Its First Senior Housing Acquisition of 2024

To expand the excellent reputation of Baldwin Park, we have an experienced and loving on-site team in place, backed by the full resources of both AVIVA Senior Living and Lloyd Jones," says Christopher Finlay, Chairman and CEO of Lloyd Jones. Post this

"This is a beautiful property in a beautiful area of Virginia. We hope to continue to serve the surrounding communities with exceptional senior living. To expand the excellent reputation of Baldwin Park, we have an experienced and loving on-site team in place, backed by the full resources of both AVIVA Senior Living and Lloyd Jones," says Christopher Finlay, Chairman and CEO of Lloyd Jones.

With a $3.1M capital renovation budget, the Lloyd Jones team plans to focus on significant upgrades to the northern building to match the recently updated southern building. The team also aims to introduce its signature technology package that includes keyless door locks, resident safety pendants, and new property camera systems to enhance the security of the residents.

The Lloyd Jones partner in this investment is SP Venture Partners, a real estate investment firm that focuses on making tax-efficient Co-GP investments alongside seasoned operating partners in multifamily and senior housing. Its founders have a proven track record of investing and managing $125 million of equity across $1.5 billion of real estate. This experience has given SP Venture Partners the ability to formulate and implement a comprehensive due diligence process on the operating partners it invests alongside. Peter Powers, co-founder of SP Venture Partners adds "My partner, Sean, and I both grew up with families that owned businesses that served seniors and have seen the increased need to provide senior housing that allows seniors to continue living fulfilling lives."

About Lloyd Jones LLC

Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 43 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Now based in Dallas, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit www.lloydjonesllc.com.

Media Contact

Janalyn oronos, Lloyd Jones LLC, 1 2146591839, [email protected], lloydjonesllc.com

SOURCE Lloyd Jones LLC