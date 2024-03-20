Lloyd Jones Named Philanthropy Partner of Year by Entryway Central Florida

"Helping those facing situational homelessness gain employment and a home is a win-win for everybody. And we are especially proud of the Entryway founders and leadership for coming up with this innovative way to combat homelessness," commented Christopher Finlay, Chairman/CEO of Lloyd Jones. Post this

"Helping those facing situational homelessness gain employment and a home is a win-win for everybody. And we are especially proud of the Entryway founders and leadership for coming up with this innovative way to combat homelessness," commented Christopher Finlay, Chairman/CEO of Lloyd Jones. To those leading the charge, we say 'Well done. Thank you.'"

Over two-thirds of those experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are situationally homeless due to a life-altering event such as job loss, medical or health emergency, divorce, domestic abuse or the loss of a primary income earner. By partnering with the multifamily real estate industry, Entryway finds entry-level jobs and housing for those who want to work and return to a life of self-sufficiency.

Adds Finlay, "Our contributions will increase the number of people Entryway can reach, providing life-changing solutions for the situationally homeless. For every receptionist, groundskeeper, or maintenance tech we place at a multifamily community, that's another family on the road to self-sufficiency. We are very proud to support Entryway."

Lloyd Jones is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with subsidiaries in investment, development, construction, and senior-living operations. Operating under the same leadership for over 40 years, the company invests in high-potential multifamily and senior housing assets across the country.

