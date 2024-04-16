Lloyd Jones Names Jimmy Carrion Chief Operating Officer

"Jimmy knows our assets and our business inside out. He understands the challenges the industry faces and is prepared to tackle them head on." Post this

Carrion's 15-year career has been focused on operations and investment management, starting with the Atlanta Razorback Sports Complex of the North American Soccer League. There he served as director of operations responsible for facility budgets and financial reporting in addition to the oversight of managers and staff.

From there, he worked in the construction industry as director of sales and operations for a construction management firm.

Prior to joining Lloyd Jones, Carrion served as regional business development manager of OYO USA, the second-largest hotel chain in the world where he led a team responsible for the Asia-based firm's expansions into the southeastern United States.

At Lloyd Jones, Carrion will continue to work closely with Finlay to oversee the operations of Lloyd Jones and its subsidiaries, with a current focus on AVIVA Senior Living, its senior housing management arm. Adds Finlay, "As a diligent asset manager, Jimmy knows our assets and our business inside out. When he visits our properties, he lives on-site. He understands the challenges the industry faces and is prepared to tackle them head on."

Carrion is based at the Lloyd Jones Crescent Court headquarters in Uptown Dallas. He holds a bachelor's degree in international business from Georgia State University and is fully bilingual.

