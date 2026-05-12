Lloyds Banking Group Appoints Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures Vice Chairman, to Special Executive Director

"Money is always eager and ready to work for anyone who is ready to employ it" — Fernando Aguirre Post this

Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, commented: "I am honored to lead strategic growth for Lloyd's Banking Group at such a pivotal time. This is a unique opportunity to redefine what a banking group can be — resilient, innovative, and aligned with the evolving needs of our clients and stakeholders. Together with the talented team at Lloyd's, I look forward to building a future that inspires trust and delivers lasting value."

Kristin Lawton, Chair of Lloyd's Banking Group's UK Board, said:

"Fernando Aguirre's appointment reflects our commitment to building a leadership team that embodies excellence and vision. His wealth of experience will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and positioning the bank as a leader in the financial services sector."

This appointment is part Lloyd's Banking Group's broader transformation, supported by £60 million in funding led from Mangrove Capital Partners. Under Fernando's leadership, the banking group will continue to focus on operational strength, innovation, and redefining the financial services landscape.

ABOUT DHS VENTURES & HOLDINGS

For more than 50 years, DHS Ventures & Holdings has helped hundreds of growing companies in our five target industries reach their full potential. We partner with you to accelerate growth and create lasting shareholder value.

$30B+ Invested Since Inception DHS Ventures & Holdings has partnered with the management of 535 companies globally with an aim to build lasting value.

DHS Ventures & Holdings is a high-stakes investment, private equity, and venture capital firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique private equity and joint venture firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world's most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

Media Contact

Kali Ferrati, Vice President of Communications, DHS Ventures & Holdings, 1 202-719-0398, [email protected], www.dhsventures.com

SOURCE DHS Ventures & Holdings