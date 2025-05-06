Llywelyn's Pubs Celebrate 50 Years of "Good Times" in St. Louis

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our guests' loyalty and our team's dedication," said Chris Marshall Post this

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our guests' loyalty and our team's dedication," said Chris Marshall, co-owner of Llywelyn's Pub. "We've been proud to serve as a gathering place for so many over the past five decades, and we're looking forward to continuing this tradition in the years ahead."

Celebrating 50 Years of Good Times

What began as a small Welsh pub on McPherson Avenue by Jack Brangle and Jon Dressel, Llywelyn's has now grown into a regional institution currently boasting 2 locations across the St. Louis metro area and another in Kansas City. Webster Groves High School alums Chris Marshall, Brett Bennett, and Scott Kemper took over ownership in 1997, evolving Llywelyn's into a celebration of all things Celtic. Its menu is rich in Irish, Scottish, and Welsh traditions, complemented by an extensive selection of over fifty beers, ales and spirits from around the world.

With its unique combination of historic charm, modern amenities, and a welcoming atmosphere, Llywelyn's remains the go-to destination for gatherings of all kinds. From the historic Webster Groves location with its soaring ceilings and fireside seating to the picturesque St. Charles patio overlooking the Missouri River, each Llywelyn's offers a distinct experience while staying true to its Celtic roots.

A Year of Celebration

To mark its 50-year anniversary, Llywelyn's Pub is serving a special commemorative beer brewed by St. Louis' own Schlafly's. Guests can look forward to live music, special menu items, giveaways, and a showcase of Llywelyn's rich history through photos and stories from the past five decades.

Giving Back to the Community

Llywelyn's is deeply committed to the communities it serves. Over the past decade, the pub has sponsored or donated to multiple local charities and community organizations. Whether it's hosting fundraisers, supporting schools, or participating in local events like the Webster Groves Chilifest, Llywelyn's remains dedicated to making a positive impact.

Throughout its 50th year anniversary celebration, Llywelyn's will be supporting Pedal the Cause, a localorganization that raises funds to accelerate breakthrough cancer research at the Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Llywelyn's hopes to raise $50,000 through a series of events and promotions April through June.

Join Us

Whether you're a long-time patron or discovering Llywelyn's for the first time, we invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous milestone. Raise a glass, share a story, and create new memories as we toast to 50 years of Llywelyn's Pub.

