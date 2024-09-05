LM-Kit Announces Launch of Company and Breakthrough Product: LM-Kit.NET for Generative AI

LM-Kit proudly announces its official launch, along with its flagship product, LM-Kit.NET, an enterprise-grade SDK designed to integrate advanced Generative AI capabilities into C# and VB.NET applications. LM-Kit.NET empowers developers with on-device AI inference, enabling enhanced text generation, sentiment analysis, translation, and more, all with minimal latency and high security. This innovation supports a wide array of industries, ensuring faster go-to-market strategies by simplifying AI integration for businesses.
TOULOUSE, France, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LM-Kit is excited to announce its official company launch, along with the introduction of its flagship product, LM-Kit.NET.
This cutting-edge SDK allows developers to seamlessly integrate advanced Generative AI functionalities—like chatbot creation, Natural Language Processing (NLP), content retrieval, text enhancement and translation—directly into C# and VB.NET applications.
With LM-Kit.NET, businesses can enjoy on-device AI inference, delivering lightning-fast, secure results without needing constant cloud access.
In a bid to support small businesses and foster innovation, LM-Kit is offering a free Community License for companies with fewer than 20 employees. This allows startups and small teams to access the full power of LM-Kit.NET at no cost, empowering them to integrate AI without heavy financial investment.
"We're thrilled to make this accessible to startups and small businesses," said Loïc Carrère, CEO of LM-Kit. "Our goal is to simplify the integration of Generative AI for businesses of all sizes, providing scalable and secure solutions that drive innovation."
The LM-Kit.NET SDK offers a comprehensive set of tools for industries ranging from healthcare to logistics, ensuring fast go-to-market strategies by enabling on-device AI capabilities. The product's privacy-first approach, combined with its flexibility, makes it an ideal solution for enterprises looking to deploy AI-powered applications without heavy reliance on cloud infrastructure.
