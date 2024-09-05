LM-Kit Announces Launch of Company and Breakthrough Product: LM-Kit.NET for Generative AI

LM-Kit proudly announces its official launch, along with its flagship product, LM-Kit.NET, an enterprise-grade SDK designed to integrate advanced Generative AI capabilities into C# and VB.NET applications. LM-Kit.NET empowers developers with on-device AI inference, enabling enhanced text generation, sentiment analysis, translation, and more, all with minimal latency and high security. This innovation supports a wide array of industries, ensuring faster go-to-market strategies by simplifying AI integration for businesses.

TOULOUSE, France, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LM-Kit is excited to announce its official company launch, along with the introduction of its flagship product, LM-Kit.NET.

This cutting-edge SDK allows developers to seamlessly integrate advanced Generative AI functionalities—like chatbot creation, Natural Language Processing (NLP), content retrieval, text enhancement and translation—directly into C# and VB.NET applications.