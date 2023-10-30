LM Medical NYC Expands with Second Clinic Focusing on Cosmetic Plastic Surgery

LM Medical NYC is thrilled to announce the opening of its new clinic on November 1, 2023. The location is dedicated exclusively to cosmetic plastic surgery.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LM Medical NYC team strives to enhance the natural beauty of patients while maintaining their unique features, providing exceptional care and delivering outstanding results. LM Medical NYC is thrilled to expand its services and offer a dedicated location for cosmetic plastic surgery. The new clinic, located at 940 Park Avenue GFRE in New York City features two quad A certified operating rooms and a state-of-the-art hair transplantation center. LM Medical NYC's new clinic will be led by Dr. Lesley Rabach, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and one of the founders of the practice. She has earned a stellar reputation for her expertise in the field, offering phenomenal results for her patients. Dr. Lesley and her team invite patients to visit the new clinic on Park Avenue to explore the possibilities of facial cosmetic procedures, experience the skill of the talented team and discover the transformative effects of advanced techniques. LM Medical NYC offers a wide range of facial plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, lip augmentation, hair transplants and more. Additionally, the clinic provides non-surgical cosmetic treatments to address various concerns, such as dermal fillers, Botox and laser skin rejuvenation. Whether patients want to diminish a noticeable scar, reshape their nose, reverse signs of aging or give eyes a rejuvenating lift, the new LM Medical NYC clinic can provide a wide selection of surgical and non-surgical facial cosmetic procedures in an upscale, yet welcoming atmosphere.