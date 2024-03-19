LM Medical NYC Unveils Two Brand New State-of-the-Art Operating Rooms and Expands with a New Upper East Side Office

At LM Medical NYC, we are dedicated to helping our patients look and feel their best," said Dr. Morgan Rabach. "With our expanded facilities and new Upper East Side office, we are better equipped than ever to provide our patients with the personalized attention and exceptional results they deserve." Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce our two new state-of-the-art operating rooms, which have been approved by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF)," said Dr. Lesley Rabach. "This expansion allows us to continue delivering exceptional care to our patients in a safe and comfortable environment."

Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the new office at 940 Park Avenue provides patients with convenient access to LM Medical NYC's renowned services. Whether seeking clinical dermatology treatments, non-invasive cosmetic injections, or transformative facial plastic surgery, patients can expect the same unparalleled level of care and expertise that LM Medical NYC is known for.

"At LM Medical NYC, we are dedicated to helping our patients look and feel their best," said Dr. Morgan Rabach. "With our expanded facilities and new Upper East Side office, we are better equipped than ever to provide our patients with the personalized attention and exceptional results they deserve."

For more information about LM Medical NYC's services or to schedule a consultation or appointment, please call 212-777-2272 or 917-203-1837 or you can visit http://www.lmmedicalnyc.com.

About LM Medical NYC:

LM Medical NYC is a premier provider of facial plastic surgery and dermatology services with two locations in New York City: 33 Fifth Avenue #1B and 940 Park Avenue GFRE. Founded by sisters Dr. Lesley Rabach and Dr. Morgan Rabach, LM Medical NYC offers the highest-quality medical, surgical, and cosmetic care in a comfortable and upscale atmosphere. For more information, please visit http://www.lmmedicalnyc.com.

