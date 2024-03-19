LM Medical NYC Unveils Two Brand New State-of-the-Art Operating Rooms and Expands with a New Upper East Side Office

LM Medical NYC Expands Reach with Two Cutting-Edge Operating Rooms and New Upper East Side Office. Premier Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Practice Elevates Patient Care in State-of-the-Art Facilities.
NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LM Medical NYC, a premier provider of facial plastic surgery and dermatology services, is excited to announce the expansion of its facilities with two state-of-the-art operating rooms and the opening of a new Upper East Side office located at 940 Park Avenue, GFRE, New York, NY 10028. This expansion demonstrates LM Medical NYC's commitment to providing patients with the highest quality care in the most advanced facilities available.
Founded by Dr. Lesley Rabach, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and Dr. Morgan Rabach, a board-certified dermatologist, LM Medical NYC is renowned for its expertise in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. With the addition of two new Quad A Approved operating rooms, the practice can now offer patients an even greater range of services in a cutting-edge, accredited facility.
"We are thrilled to introduce our two new state-of-the-art operating rooms, which have been approved by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF)," said Dr. Lesley Rabach. "This expansion allows us to continue delivering exceptional care to our patients in a safe and comfortable environment."
Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the new office at 940 Park Avenue provides patients with convenient access to LM Medical NYC's renowned services. Whether seeking clinical dermatology treatments, non-invasive cosmetic injections, or transformative facial plastic surgery, patients can expect the same unparalleled level of care and expertise that LM Medical NYC is known for.
"At LM Medical NYC, we are dedicated to helping our patients look and feel their best," said Dr. Morgan Rabach. "With our expanded facilities and new Upper East Side office, we are better equipped than ever to provide our patients with the personalized attention and exceptional results they deserve."
For more information about LM Medical NYC's services or to schedule a consultation or appointment, please call 212-777-2272 or 917-203-1837 or you can visit http://www.lmmedicalnyc.com.
About LM Medical NYC:
LM Medical NYC is a premier provider of facial plastic surgery and dermatology services with two locations in New York City: 33 Fifth Avenue #1B and 940 Park Avenue GFRE. Founded by sisters Dr. Lesley Rabach and Dr. Morgan Rabach, LM Medical NYC offers the highest-quality medical, surgical, and cosmetic care in a comfortable and upscale atmosphere. For more information, please visit http://www.lmmedicalnyc.com.
