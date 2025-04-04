LMMG Joins M3 Agency, Expanding Reach and Capabilities in Real Estate and Lifestyle Marketing

M3 Agency, a leading full-service marketing firm, has merged with LMMG, a boutique agency specializing in real estate, lifestyle, and brand marketing. LMMG will now operate under the M3 Agency brand, with former LMMG Principal Laurie Matthews joining as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing the agency's Northeast Division. This merger strengthens M3's capabilities in real estate, retail, hospitality, and lifestyle marketing, combining strategic expertise, creative excellence, and data-driven insights. With offices in Georgia and the Washington, DC metro area, the expanded agency is positioned to enhance brand engagement and drive business growth.
WASHINGTON and AUGUSTA, Ga., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M3 Agency, a leading full-service marketing and communications firm, today announced that LMMG, a boutique agency recognized for its expertise in real estate, lifestyle, and brand marketing has merged to join their companies. This strategic move brings together two highly respected firms with a shared vision and more than two decades of collaboration, enhancing their ability to deliver innovative, results-driven solutions to clients.
LMMG will operate under the M3 Agency brand, with Laurie Matthews, former Principal of LMMG, joining M3's leadership team as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing the agency's Northeast Division. This merger expands M3's capabilities across residential and commercial real estate, retail, hospitality, and lifestyle brands — offering an integrated, insights-driven approach to branding, digital marketing, media strategy, and public relations. "We've worked alongside LMMG for years, and their talent and expertise in building compelling brands make them a natural fit for M3," said Rick Donaldson, President and CEO of M3 Agency.
"Together, we are creating a powerhouse agency that blends strategic thinking, creative excellence, and data-driven insights to help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape."
With offices in Georgia and the Washington, DC metro area, M3 Agency specializes in building dynamic brands across real estate, consumer lifestyle, and the tech-driven economy. Backed by a team of storytellers, strategists, and digital experts, the newly expanded agency seamlessly blends creativity and data-driven insights to craft compelling brand narratives, deepen audience engagement, and drive meaningful business growth. "This merger allows us to bring our clients even more resources, deeper expertise, and the same high touch service they trust," said Laurie Matthews, Partner and CMO for M3 Agency. "As part of M3, we're strengthening our ability to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences while continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern marketing."
With this expanded team and enhanced capabilities, M3 Agency is positioned to redefine the way brands engage and thrive in an evolving marketplace.
M3 Agency is a full-service marketing and communications firm specializing in branding, media strategy, digital marketing, and creative services for real estate, lifestyle, and corporate brands. With offices in Georgia and the Washington, DC metro, M3 is driven by a team of experts dedicated to delivering forward-thinking, results-oriented marketing strategies.
