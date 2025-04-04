LMMG Joins M3 Agency, Expanding Reach and Capabilities in Real Estate and Lifestyle Marketing

"Together, we are creating a powerhouse agency that blends strategic thinking, creative excellence, and data-driven insights to help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape," said Rick Donaldson, President and CEO. Post this

With offices in Georgia and the Washington, DC metro area, M3 Agency specializes in building dynamic brands across real estate, consumer lifestyle, and the tech-driven economy. Backed by a team of storytellers, strategists, and digital experts, the newly expanded agency seamlessly blends creativity and data-driven insights to craft compelling brand narratives, deepen audience engagement, and drive meaningful business growth. "This merger allows us to bring our clients even more resources, deeper expertise, and the same high touch service they trust," said Laurie Matthews, Partner and CMO for M3 Agency. "As part of M3, we're strengthening our ability to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences while continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern marketing."

With this expanded team and enhanced capabilities, M3 Agency is positioned to redefine the way brands engage and thrive in an evolving marketplace.

M3 Agency is a full-service marketing and communications firm specializing in branding, media strategy, digital marketing, and creative services for real estate, lifestyle, and corporate brands. With offices in Georgia and the Washington, DC metro, M3 is driven by a team of experts dedicated to delivering forward-thinking, results-oriented marketing strategies.

