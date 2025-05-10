Loan Hunter Launches as an Independent Company, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Driven Credit Portfolio Optimization

Loan Hunter, a New York-based fintech innovator in credit portfolio optimization, proudly announces its official launch as an independent company. With its launch, Loan Hunter is poised to become the essential platform for credit portfolio managers and traders seeking to enhance trading alpha to increase spread, reduce risk, maintain compliance, and improve net trading opportunities across single and multiple public credit, private credit, and BDC investor portfolios.

Built by industry experts across public credit, private credit, and BDC investors, Loan Hunter is set to transform traditional approaches taken by credit investment managers by leveraging cutting-edge AI to maximize returns, comply with investor obligations, and streamline investment strategy decision-making.

In collaboration with industry experts across public credit, private credit, and BDC investors, Loan Hunter is excited to be launched as an independent fintech after years of research and development and its recent spin-off from Exos Financial ("Exos"), a next-gen platform for institutional finance.

Loan Hunter's modern platform partners with the world's leading portfolio management systems to deliver a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower public, private, and BDC credit teams managing CLOs, loans, and other credit holdings, providing:

AI-Driven Optimization: Loan Hunter's intelligent models enable users to turn "what-if" scenarios into actionable strategies, enhancing decision-making while maintaining compliance and managing portfolio constraints. The platform is built to minimize risk and maximize returns across both single and multiple portfolios.

Seamless Integration: Loan Hunter integrates effortlessly with existing systems and data sources, ensuring full control and transparency for users while enhancing returns.

Collaborative & Intuitive Design: Teams can collaborate and share ideas or scenarios, benefiting from an intuitive click-and-go interface that saves time and effort.

Custom Constraints & Objectives: Users can apply limitless custom rules, preferences, and objectives, tailoring the optimization process to their unique investment strategies.

Comprehensive Portfolio Tools: Construct portfolios, warehouses, and credits; rebalance, reinvest, benchmark, substitute, and repair features; maximize borrowing base; and optimize concentrations — all within a single platform.

Market Electronification Readiness: Loan Hunter empowers credit teams to adapt to increased trading velocity and the electronification of credit markets.

Testimonials from early adopters highlight Loan Hunter's impact:

"Loan Hunter's platform has transformed our portfolio management approach and significantly improved our decision-making process."

Lou W – Credit Financial Analyst

"Speed, transparency, and seamless integration with our data and platforms have made Loan Hunter a key competitive advantage in our portfolio management strategy. It's an invaluable tool for any portfolio manager."

David F – CLO Portfolio Manager

"Loan Hunter's technology exceeded our expectations, providing us the insights and transparency needed to optimize our loan and credit portfolios fast, accurately, and efficiently - a requirement as credit markets trade more electronically."

Sam K – Credit Trader

ABOUT LOAN HUNTER

Loan Hunter (https://loan-hunter.com/) is an independent fintech company dedicated to reimagining credit portfolio optimization. By combining advanced AI-driven technology with deep industry expertise, Loan Hunter empowers credit teams to navigate the complexities of modern credit markets with speed, transparency, confidence, and ease of use.

