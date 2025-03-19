LoanPro and NovoPayment partner to expand access to credit in Latin America

Latin America's financial services market is expanding rapidly, but providers need modern infrastructure that allows them to build personalized products on a platform designed to scale. LoanPro and NovoPayment have partnered to solve this problem, representing a significant expansion for both companies in Latin America.
MIAMI, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoanPro, the leading modern credit platform, has jointly announced a partnership with NovoPayment, a leading next gen financial infrastructure provider, giving financial institutions and fintechs across Latin America access to an integrated, end-to-end infrastructure that can support virtually any class of credit and lending product.
Latin America's financial services market is expanding rapidly, yet modernization in infrastructure has lagged behind. According to the 2024 Credicorp Financial Inclusion Index, Latin America's financial inclusion score has risen from 38 points in 2021 to 47.6 in 2024, with 28% of adults reaching an advanced level of financial inclusion. Despite this progress, significant gaps remain in financial inclusion in the region, with millions still lacking access to modern credit and lending products. Many financial institutions and fintechs do not have the infrastructure to efficiently deploy lending and credit products at scale. This partnership directly addresses these challenges by integrating NovoPayment's API-based issuing processing with LoanPro's credit ledger and solutions for origination, servicing, and collections.
NovoPayment, which processed over 310 million transactions in 2024 and operates in 15 markets, is a trusted provider of digital banking and payments solutions. Similarly, LoanPro powers lending and credit programs for over 600 financial organizations, with 9.5% of the adult U.S. population represented on its platform. Together, NovoPayment and LoanPro provide the scalable technology and infrastructure financial organizations need in order to rapidly expand their portfolios and improve access to modern credit products.
Rhett Roberts, Co-founder and CEO of LoanPro, emphasized the strategic alignment between the two companies, "NovoPayment has been at the forefront of enabling financial innovation across Latin America, and their work aligns perfectly with LoanPro's mission to modernize credit," said Roberts. "By bringing LoanPro's lending technology into NovoPayment's ecosystem in Latin America, we're giving financial institutions and fintechs the tools they need to offer credit with confidence and compliance at the core."
As part of this integration, financial institutions and fintechs across Latin America will gain access to a comprehensive suite of solutions that enhance their credit offerings. LoanPro's Transaction Level Credit™ product enables the assignment of unique repayment terms, interest rates, and fee structures to individual transactions, allowing for tailored credit solutions that align with consumers' specific financial situations. This functionality will enable unique categories of transactions to have different interest rates or financial terms. Complementing this, NovoPayment's cloud-native platform leverages real-time processing, robust security, event-driven architecture, and an API-first approach to ensure low-latency transactions and automated failover, enabling financial institutions to efficiently deliver personalized credit solutions.
"Access to credit is a cornerstone of true financial inclusion," said Rodrigo Rodas, CEO of NovoPayment. "NovoPayment's trajectory has been defined by our commitment to bridging financial gaps through innovative infrastructure solutions. Partnering with LoanPro enables us to empower financial institutions and fintechs across Latin America, providing them with the tools to offer diverse credit products and foster economic growth in the region."
About NovoPayment
NovoPayment is the leading payment processor in Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Andean region. Our API-powered platform enables businesses and financial institutions to launch and scale digital banking and payment solutions, empowering consumers, and businesses with seamless, secure, and innovative financial services. For more information, visit novopayment.com.
About LoanPro
LoanPro is a modern credit platform that provides financial institutions and fintechs with the infrastructure to manage lending and credit programs at scale. Serving over 600 financial organizations, LoanPro's technology powers loan origination, servicing, and collections, ensuring compliance and efficiency. By integrating seamlessly with financial ecosystems, LoanPro helps lenders optimize their operations and expand access to credit, making it a key player in the evolving financial services landscape. Learn more at loanpro.io.
Media Contact
Benito Besada, NovoPayment, 1 (786) 553-8828, [email protected], https://novopayment.com/
Colton Pond, LoanPro, [email protected], https://www.loanpro.io/
SOURCE NovoPayment
Share this article