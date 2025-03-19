LoanPro and NovoPayment partner to expand access to credit in Latin America

"By bringing LoanPro's lending technology into NovoPayment's ecosystem in Latin America, we're giving financial institutions and fintechs the tools they need to offer credit with confidence and compliance at the core." –Rhett Roberts, Co-founder and CEO of LoanPro Post this

NovoPayment, which processed over 310 million transactions in 2024 and operates in 15 markets, is a trusted provider of digital banking and payments solutions. Similarly, LoanPro powers lending and credit programs for over 600 financial organizations, with 9.5% of the adult U.S. population represented on its platform. Together, NovoPayment and LoanPro provide the scalable technology and infrastructure financial organizations need in order to rapidly expand their portfolios and improve access to modern credit products.

Rhett Roberts, Co-founder and CEO of LoanPro, emphasized the strategic alignment between the two companies, "NovoPayment has been at the forefront of enabling financial innovation across Latin America, and their work aligns perfectly with LoanPro's mission to modernize credit," said Roberts. "By bringing LoanPro's lending technology into NovoPayment's ecosystem in Latin America, we're giving financial institutions and fintechs the tools they need to offer credit with confidence and compliance at the core."

As part of this integration, financial institutions and fintechs across Latin America will gain access to a comprehensive suite of solutions that enhance their credit offerings. LoanPro's Transaction Level Credit™ product enables the assignment of unique repayment terms, interest rates, and fee structures to individual transactions, allowing for tailored credit solutions that align with consumers' specific financial situations. This functionality will enable unique categories of transactions to have different interest rates or financial terms. Complementing this, NovoPayment's cloud-native platform leverages real-time processing, robust security, event-driven architecture, and an API-first approach to ensure low-latency transactions and automated failover, enabling financial institutions to efficiently deliver personalized credit solutions.

"Access to credit is a cornerstone of true financial inclusion," said Rodrigo Rodas, CEO of NovoPayment. "NovoPayment's trajectory has been defined by our commitment to bridging financial gaps through innovative infrastructure solutions. Partnering with LoanPro enables us to empower financial institutions and fintechs across Latin America, providing them with the tools to offer diverse credit products and foster economic growth in the region."

About NovoPayment

NovoPayment is the leading payment processor in Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Andean region. Our API-powered platform enables businesses and financial institutions to launch and scale digital banking and payment solutions, empowering consumers, and businesses with seamless, secure, and innovative financial services. For more information, visit novopayment.com.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is a modern credit platform that provides financial institutions and fintechs with the infrastructure to manage lending and credit programs at scale. Serving over 600 financial organizations, LoanPro's technology powers loan origination, servicing, and collections, ensuring compliance and efficiency. By integrating seamlessly with financial ecosystems, LoanPro helps lenders optimize their operations and expand access to credit, making it a key player in the evolving financial services landscape. Learn more at loanpro.io.

Media Contact

Benito Besada, NovoPayment, 1 (786) 553-8828, [email protected], https://novopayment.com/

Colton Pond, LoanPro, [email protected], https://www.loanpro.io/

SOURCE NovoPayment