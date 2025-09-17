Lobe Miracle Launches #DaretoDangle Challenge Empowering Women to Wear Earrings With Confidence

"Lobe Miracle earrings feel weightless and comfortable, and it even helps people with torn or stretched lobes enjoy wearing earrings again. With the #DaretoDangle Challenge, we want people to feel confident showing off their favorite earrings and not hold back on their style." - Colleen Fox Post this

The #DaretoDangle campaign pairs the brand's protective technology with the creativity of social media. Influencers across fashion and lifestyle spaces are sharing Instagram Reels and TikTok's demonstrating "before and after" results with one ear left unsupported and the other using Lobe Miracle while dancing, jumping, or simply showing off their style. Consumers nationwide are encouraged to join in by posting their own videos with the hashtag #DaretoDangle and tagging @LobeMiracle for a chance to be featured.

"As someone who loves wearing big statement earrings, I know how frustrating it is when they feel heavy or start to pull on your ears," said Colleen Fox, Marketing Manager at CCA Industries. "What I love about Lobe Miracle is that it makes earrings feel weightless and comfortable, and it even helps people with torn or stretched lobes enjoy wearing earrings again. With the #DaretoDangle Challenge, we want people to feel confident showing off their favorite earrings and not hold back on their style."

The campaign runs from September through October 2025 with influencer and user-generated content amplified across Lobe Miracle's social channels.

About Lobe Miracle

Lobe Miracle, a brand of CCA Industries, Inc., is a clear, hypoallergenic patch designed to support and protect earlobes while wearing pierced earrings. Lobe Miracle Earring Support Patches can be found on Amazon, in Walmart stores, and at Claire's locations. By redistributing the weight of earrings, it helps prevent further damage, reduces the appearance of stretched piercings, and keeps earrings lifted for a secure, polished look. Lobe Miracle even allows people with stretched or torn earlobes to comfortably wear their favorite earrings again. Loved by earring wearers of all ages, it serves as both a practical repair solution and a fashion-forward beauty tool, providing comfort, confidence, and style in one discreet, easy-to-use patch.

Media Contact

Colleen Fox, CCA Industries, 1 (484) 489-0937, [email protected], https://ccaindustries.com

SOURCE CCA Industries