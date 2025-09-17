Lobe Miracle Launches #DaretoDangle Challenge Empowering Women to Wear Earrings With Confidence

CCA Industries, Inc. has launched the #DaretoDangle Challenge, a nationwide campaign spotlighting its best-selling product, Lobe Miracle Earring Support Patches. Available on Amazon, Walmart, and Claire's, Lobe Miracle is a clear, hypoallergenic patch that redistributes earring weight to prevent stretching, tearing, and sagging—allowing even those with stretched or torn lobes to wear earrings comfortably again. The campaign runs through September and October 2025, encouraging influencers and consumers alike to share creative videos on Instagram and TikTok showcasing the difference Lobe Miracle makes when wearing statement earrings. User-generated content tagged with #DaretoDangle and @LobeMiracle has the chance to be featured on the brand's channels.
Innovative beauty meets health product kicks off national campaign blending fashion, function, and fun.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. today announced the launch of the #DaretoDangle Challenge, a nationwide campaign highlighting its best-selling product, Lobe Miracle. Lobe Miracle Earring Support Patches are available for purchase through Amazon, Walmart, and Claire's. The initiative invites influencers and everyday earring lovers alike to showcase how Lobe Miracle allows them to wear bold, heavy, or statement earrings with comfort and confidence.
Lobe Miracle is an undetectable, hypoallergenic clear patch applied to the back of the earlobe. By redistributing the weight of earrings, it helps protect against stretching, tearing, and sagging while instantly lifting and securing earrings in place. It even allows people with stretched or torn earlobes to comfortably wear earrings again. Designed for anyone with pierced ears, Lobe Miracle serves as both a practical repair solution and a fashion-forward beauty tool.
The #DaretoDangle campaign pairs the brand's protective technology with the creativity of social media. Influencers across fashion and lifestyle spaces are sharing Instagram Reels and TikTok's demonstrating "before and after" results with one ear left unsupported and the other using Lobe Miracle while dancing, jumping, or simply showing off their style. Consumers nationwide are encouraged to join in by posting their own videos with the hashtag #DaretoDangle and tagging @LobeMiracle for a chance to be featured.
"As someone who loves wearing big statement earrings, I know how frustrating it is when they feel heavy or start to pull on your ears," said Colleen Fox, Marketing Manager at CCA Industries. "What I love about Lobe Miracle is that it makes earrings feel weightless and comfortable, and it even helps people with torn or stretched lobes enjoy wearing earrings again. With the #DaretoDangle Challenge, we want people to feel confident showing off their favorite earrings and not hold back on their style."
The campaign runs from September through October 2025 with influencer and user-generated content amplified across Lobe Miracle's social channels.
About Lobe Miracle
Lobe Miracle, a brand of CCA Industries, Inc., is a clear, hypoallergenic patch designed to support and protect earlobes while wearing pierced earrings. Lobe Miracle Earring Support Patches can be found on Amazon, in Walmart stores, and at Claire's locations. By redistributing the weight of earrings, it helps prevent further damage, reduces the appearance of stretched piercings, and keeps earrings lifted for a secure, polished look. Lobe Miracle even allows people with stretched or torn earlobes to comfortably wear their favorite earrings again. Loved by earring wearers of all ages, it serves as both a practical repair solution and a fashion-forward beauty tool, providing comfort, confidence, and style in one discreet, easy-to-use patch.
Media Contact
Colleen Fox, CCA Industries, 1 (484) 489-0937, [email protected], https://ccaindustries.com
SOURCE CCA Industries
