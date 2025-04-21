Local 1% for the Planet Member Company Live Dream Colorado Donates to Trails and Open Space Coalition for the Eleventh Year

For the eleventh year, real estate brokerage Live Dream Colorado has fulfilled its commitment to donate a portion of annual sales revenue to support the environment.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an internationally recognized 1% for the Planet member company, Live Dream Colorado supports Trails and Open Space Coalition in their work to protect natural outdoor spaces in the Colorado Springs area.

Live Dream Colorado, represented by broker owner Lauren D Collier and broker Jay Collier, recently donated $1,913.62 to Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC). Trails and Open Space Coalition, represented by Executive Director Glenn Carlson accepted the donation on April 16th in the presence of TOSC staff and board members

Carlson says "The Trails and Open Space Coalition has been dedicated to the preservation and creation of our parks, trails, and open spaces since 1987. We simply cannot do what we do without great partners like Live Dream Colorado alongside Lauren and Jay. This donation, as part of the 1% for the Planet, demonstrates their commitment to taking care of our outdoor spaces. We are thrilled to partner with Lauren and Jay to continue our great work in the region."

1% for the Planet is a global organization founded in 2002 by the owners of Patagonia to support environmental giving. 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. They advise on giving strategies, certify donations, and amplify impact. There are thousands of business members and nonprofit partners worldwide.

Live Dream Colorado is a Colorado Springs real estate brokerage firm dedicated to providing expert-level skills, zealous advocacy for clients, community philanthropy, uncompromising ethics, and first class service. Realtors® Lauren D Collier and Jay Collier believe that property ownership is a meaningful personal experience for every person, bringing freedom, responsibility, stability, and comfort. "We joined 1% for the Planet to give back to our community. And we chose Trails and Open Space Coalition as our nonprofit partner because they preserve the outdoor environment in Colorado Springs, which makes for our incredible quality of life here. We don't take that for granted, and we want to do our part to preserve it," says Live Dream Colorado owner Lauren D Collier.

