Local 1% for the Planet Member Company Live Dream Colorado Donates to Trails and Open Space Coalition for the Tenth Year

For the tenth year, real estate brokerage Live Dream Colorado has fulfilled its commitment to donate a portion of annual sales revenue to support the environment.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an internationally recognized 1% for the Planet member company, Live Dream Colorado supports Trails and Open Space Coalition in their work to protect natural outdoor spaces in the Colorado Springs area.

Live Dream Colorado, represented by broker owner Lauren D Collier and broker Jay Collier, recently donated $2,647.26 to Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC). Trails and Open Space Coalition, represented by Executive Director Susan Davies accepted the donation on April 8th.

Davies says "The Trails and Open Space Coalition is always looking for ways to connect our community to our amazing public spaces. This spring we are launching our One Bag Challenge. We're encouraging folks to pick up one bag of trash while walking in our parks and open spaces. Imagine the difference it could make if each of us picked up just one bag! The places we love will be that much lovelier. Plus it's good for the watershed and wildlife. Join us and take the challenge!"

1% for the Planet is a global organization founded in 2002 by the owners of Patagonia to support environmental giving. 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. They advise on giving strategies, certify donations, and amplify impact. There are thousands of business members and nonprofit partners worldwide.

Live Dream Colorado is a Colorado Springs real estate brokerage firm dedicated to providing expert-level skills, zealous advocacy for clients, community philanthropy, uncompromising ethics, and first class service. Realtors® Lauren D Collier and Jay Collier believe that property ownership is a meaningful personal experience for every person, bringing freedom, responsibility, stability, and comfort. "We joined 1% for the Planet to give back to our community. And we chose Trails and Open Space Coalition as our nonprofit partner because they preserve the outdoor environment in Colorado Springs, which makes for our incredible quality of life here. We don't take that for granted, and we want to do our part to preserve it," says Live Dream Colorado owner Lauren D Collier.

