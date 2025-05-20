Local Author Molly Crowe Releases Second Book in Highly Acclaimed Sol Defenders Book Trilogy

"The characters each interact with The Spirits in the book in different ways, and I wrote it as a reflection of how God can speak to us differently." Post this

Crowe says she always wanted to write a novel, and the story idea came to her in a dream.

"When I had a dream about a whale that pushed me into the ocean, that dream springboarded into a story idea when I asked myself how the girl might get rescued from drowning," she says. "The characters each interact with The Spirits in the book in different ways, and I wrote it as a reflection of how God can speak to us differently."

Through Whisper of Hope, Crowe speaks to young adult readers who may relate to the feelings surrounding friendship, loss, love, forgiveness, and grief.

"I hope they can find themselves in one of the three main characters, as each of them have different character arcs and journeys," Crowe says. "I also hope that they see that even if things don't go the way we planned, maybe God has a bigger plan for our lives than we do, and everything will work out alright."

Crowe's first book, Shadow of Hope, has paved the way for the success of Whisper of Fate, having received numerous accolades, including an award from The Bookfest, and glowing reviews from Literary Titan, Readers' Favorite and The US Review of Books. Additionally, Crowe was a finalist in the 2025 Oklahoma Book Awards.

Crowe is an award winning and bestselling author who grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She writes young adult fantasy and romance books she hopes will bring light and spread hope to her readers. As a child, Crowe was rarely herself, always pretending and playing out the stories she created in her mind. As a teenager, she spent her time filling up journals and daydreaming and now sneaks her writing in during the early mornings before her husband and two boys wake up and take over her world. Crowe loves a hot cup of coffee any time of day, both teaching and practicing yoga, and spending time in the mountains.

Find more information about Crowe, visit website or follow her on Instagram. To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information, please contact [email protected].

Whisper of Fate (ISBN: 978-1960810991) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

About Yorkshire Publishing

Yorkshire Publishing's desire is to positively impact the lives of the people they touch—from the author to the reader. Yorkshire Publishing and its publishing acquisitions have published and distributed thousands of books since late 2002. Learn more at yorkshirepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Lori Orlinsky, Yorkshire Publishing, 1 (918) 394-2665, [email protected], https://yorkshirepublishing.com/

SOURCE Yorkshire Publishing