Local author tells timely tales in his latest book, 'Parables for Today'

Mike Mulhern reimagines how Jesus might convey his teachings in today's world through a collection of 11 modern parables exploring themes of fame, forgiveness, addiction and life's ultimate purpose

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do you have aspirations for fame and want to know how some of those who attained it succeeded? Is there a secret formula or road to get there?" The answer may be found in Ponte Vedra author Mike Mulhern's latest literary effort, "Parables for Today" (published by Balboa Press). The collection of stories presents valuable lessons for readers, offering insights into how some individuals have succeeded in achieving fame and the challenges they encountered along the way.

"The Fame Game" is just one story in a collection of tales the longtime journalist presents to educate, enlighten and entertain his readers and open their minds up to a broader reality that exceeds what they may be encountering in their humdrum, unexciting lives.

"I've had lots of experiences I feel others can profit and grow from," says Mulhern, "I've gathered a bunch of them together to share. Some are reminiscences; others contain elements of truth I feel the reader can relate to because of similar experiences in his or her own life. There's nothing in the book that's offensive and something there everyone should be able to profit from."

Mulhern, incidentally, is a former Ponte Vedra Recorder employee who is still an occasional contributing writer. "This community is fortunate to have such an outstanding newspaper that's so responsive to its readership," he comments.

Some of the topics covered in the book are death and dying, dealing with adversity, coping with physical and psychological challenges and tips on living a profitable life. "Life is an adventure, and it doesn't hurt to be prepared for some of the bumps we encounter in the road along the way," he points out. "The information in this book should prove helpful in some way for everybody."

"Parables for Today" is currently available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and may be purchased directly through Balboa Press at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/803772-parables-for-today.

"Parables for Today"

By Mike Mulhern

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 178 pages | ISBN 9798765253687

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 178 pages | ISBN 9798765253663

E-Book | 178 pages | ISBN 9798765253670

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mike Mulhern has lived a diverse life, working as a newspaper carrier, trainee for the Catholic priesthood, school librarian, factory worker, semiprofessional baseball player, schoolteacher, and U.S. Army clerk-typist, among other roles. A student of life, he has progressed in wisdom, age, and grace. Mulhern is also the author of "The Repentant Racist," an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. With a passion for human experience, he has pursued many dreams, including becoming a cowboy, scientist, athlete, and best-selling author. Now in his eighth decade, Mulhern continues to pursue his dreams, believing it is never too late to make a difference.

