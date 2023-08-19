Local Baltimore Nonprofit Civic Works Receives $7M Donation from MacKenzie Scott

"This is the largest donation Civic Works has ever received, and I am incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for aiding our mission of strengthening Baltimore's neighborhoods through community service, education, and skills development." Tweet this

"This is the largest donation Civic Works has ever received, and I am incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for aiding our mission of strengthening Baltimore's neighborhoods through community service, education, and skills development," said Founder and Executive Director of Civic Works Dana Stein. "I also want to thank all of our staff members who have helped us grow in ways we couldn't have imagined over the last 30 years, leading us to serve more than 100,000 people in the Baltimore area. This donation will create new opportunities for our participants and communities, and will help us expand and improve for years to come so we can continue to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of Baltimore residents."

Since the organization's inception in 1993, Civic Works has transformed 286 vacant lots, placed more than 1,200 people in family-sustaining jobs, made energy efficiency upgrades in nearly 26,000 homes, rallied 56,000 volunteers, tutored over 58,000 students, worked with nearly 6,000 AmeriCorps members and distributed nearly 275,000 pounds of fresh produce to local communities.

About Civic Works

Civic Works is Baltimore's service corps and an AmeriCorps program. Its mission is to strengthen communities and promote equity for people of all ages through education, skills development, and community service. Civic Works AmeriCorps members tutor and mentor students, create community parks and gardens, help homeowners conserve energy, grow food for low-income residents, make homes safer for older adults, and recruit volunteers. Civic Works also trains Baltimore residents for employment in the healthcare, construction, and green job industries. For more information, please visit http://www.civicworks.com.

