Local Baton Rouge Sports Enthusiasts Unite to Launch Flag Football League

Alton Jamison and Courtland Simon are Bringing RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour to the Community with Visions to Foster Community and Youth Development

BATON ROUGE, La., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baton Rouge's youth sports scene is about to get a major boost with the launch of RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour. RISE Flag Football, designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth. Alton Jamison, a dedicated mechanical engineer and full-time sports coach, and Courtland Simon, a seasoned process operator at Shell Oil with seven years of coaching experience, first crossed paths while coaching together at a local recreational league, where they immediately bonded over their shared passion for sports and youth development.

Despite their positive experiences, Jamison and Simon identified areas where they envisioned implementing their unique coaching philosophies and fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for young athletes. When the opportunity to start their own league arose on social media, Jamison's aspirations of creating a community-driven, affordable sports outlet aligned perfectly with Simon's vision. Recognizing the transformative power of sports in shaping young lives, they seized the chance to establish RISE Flag Football in Baton Rouge.

"RISE gives the Baton Rouge community a fun outlet to play a sport at a very affordable option," remarked Jamison. "It's a safe environment with quality coaches and a diverse group of kids. Sports, at its essence, is about exposure and getting kids in a good, positive environment."

Simon added, "Flag football is such a unique sport. We have basketball players, soccer players, tackle football players — they can still play their main sport, but with RISE, they can have fun and refine skills."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Baton Rouge. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Baton Rouge, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

