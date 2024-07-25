Local Boca Raton woman puts her money where her mouth is

Jenniffer Lee, Candidate for Republican State Committeewoman, talks about why she is running and what she hopes to accomplish with the Party position.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long-time Boca Raton resident, Jenniffer Lee, has decided to put her money where her mouth is. When asked why, she said, "If you're not part of the solution, you shouldn't complain about the problem." Jenniffer is running for Republican State Committeewoman in Palm Beach County because she feels the Republican Party is no longer connected to voters here. This is an unpaid position requiring travel at her own expense, but she is not seeking donations. In fact, the website she is marketing, JenLeeForMe.com, offers more information to assist voters and her fellow Republican candidates, than it does to promote her, because she feels that people need to be informed. She thinks the party should be offering this information to the public to make it easy for voters to know about the candidates, registration process, ways to vote, and how to get involved. "I think the average American wants to participate, but they don't know what their options are and they don't have time to do a lot of research," said Jenniffer. "We need to make it easier for them."