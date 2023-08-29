Local Brewers Set Sights on the Return of a Truly Northwest Everyday Lager

The (Douglas Lager) brewers have also kicked off a Kickstarter campaign to invite community members to help them launch the area's next iconic everyday lager. Tweet this

The Douglas Lager Kickstarter page features multiple options to back the launch, with pledge options ranging from $50 to $1,000. Rewards are received for each pledge level. These include an exclusive, Kickstarter-only Dougie Bucket Hat, a Douglas Lager Care Package featuring branded swag, a Douglas Lager Jersey inspired by a famed PNW sports team, an old-school wooden beer crate, and the option to meet with the people behind the scenes and see the historic machinery in Tacoma, including some pieces from Olympia Beer's old bottling line, that helps brings Douglas Lager to life. Further details on the rewards available can be found here.

"So far we've created the identity, landed a distributor, and are on the home stretch to get this beer into the greater Cascadia marketplace," said John Marti, Head Brewer at Douglas Lager. "We just need your help making the last push to cross the finish line. Our hope is that once people taste Douglas Lager, they will make the switch from other established macro beers."

Douglas Lager is anticipated to be on-premises at local Seattle-area bars and restaurants in September, and will later expand throughout Cascadia. Also, Douglas Lager has officially made its debut on social media, and you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

About Douglas Lager

At Douglas, we believe the Northwest should have a macro-style lager that's made right here, like there used to be. Douglas is a return to the classic, crisp, easy-drinking beer that tastes just like it should, and is made by locals, for locals, and for anyone enjoying our part of the world.

Douglas Lager is made by Chris Smith and John Marti, the award-winning lager specialists of Seattle's Lowercase Brewing, and is brewed and bottled in Tacoma, Washington.

