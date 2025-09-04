Local Business Leader Represents Southern Oregon in U.S. Chamber's Search for the Country's Top Small Businesses

"The program highlighted Rentec Direct's success story on a national platform that celebrates the impact of small businesses. I'm proud to now serve as a judge alongside some of the most brilliant minds in the country," said Kaycee Miller, Co-Owner of Rentec Direct. Post this

The CO—100 recognizes small businesses that achieve sustained success while making a positive impact on their communities and industries, with a focus on innovation, company culture and customer satisfaction. Rentec Direct secured its spot as one of the top 100 small businesses in the U.S. on the 2024 list as a Community Champion, applauded for its agile decision-making, customer-driven product development and deep commitment to community engagement.

Miller co-owns Rentec Direct with founder and CEO Nathan Miller and also serves as the company's Director of Marketing and Operations. She has spearheaded the company's annual Tech Mastery Scholarship program for Oregon students, facilitated community service projects with a wide variety of organizations, and helped the company land on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies for nearly a decade. Miller is passionate about collaborating with other entrepreneurs and regularly shares her insights with publications like Small Business Currents. Locally, she is Vice President of the Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development Board of Directors and sits on the Rogue Community College Business Advisory Committee.

The CO—100 judges, including representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and leading business media, select 100 businesses (or honorees), evaluating applicants on their origin stories, what makes them unique, how they have overcome challenges and their relationships with their communities, customers and employees. The 2025 CO—100 will be announced in early September, with one business to be named the Top Business of 2025.

Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for nine consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

