Local Business Owner Acquires Established SpringGreen Franchise in Middleton, PA

"This opportunity allows us to build on an established business while expanding our footprint in the community," Codie shared. "SpringGreen's proven processes and support systems will help us scale efficiently and provide even more value to our customers."

A lifelong advocate for community involvement, Codie and Ashleigh are deeply rooted in the Middleton area. His business has a history of supporting local initiatives, including township events, fire departments, senior centers, libraries, and sports teams. Codie and Ashleigh plan to continue this legacy through his SpringGreen franchise, reinforcing his dedication to the community.

"Joining the SpringGreen family is the perfect way to combine our experience and passion with a system that supports growth and success," Codie said. "We're excited to serve our customers and contribute to the community."

Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen added, "We are excited to add the Culley's to SpringGreen. He is a true industry veteran, and is a welcomed addition to our growing SpringGreen family."

About SpringGreen:

Headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, SpringGreen has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. SpringGreen is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. Visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com

For more information visit

https://www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/middletown-area

or call (717) 836-0606

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike, SpringGreen Enterprises, 8152301314, [email protected], www.springgreenfranchise.com

