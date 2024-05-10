Local Business Owner Dr. Givona Sandiford, CCC-SLP, SHRM-CP Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Melospeech Inc.'s Dr. Sandiford Invited to Join Nonpartisan National Small Business Association Leadership Council to Advocate for Small Business Interests – Expresses Gratitude for the Opportunity to Make a Difference for Small Businesses Nationwide.

TEMECULA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Givona Sandiford CEO of Melospeech Inc. was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dr. Sandiford, a recognized leader in the small-business community and the healthcare sector, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small-business owner, I understand the significant impact that legislation can have on us," Dr. Sandiford shared. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the NSBA Leadership Council, where I can contribute to a team effort to ensure that the voices of small businesses like ours are heard and considered by Congress."

Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO and founder of Melospeech Inc., started her business during the Covid-19 pandemic and rapidly expanded to cover multiple regions in just a few years. Under her leadership, Melospeech has become known for its innovative approach to delivering specialized speech therapy services and for its commitment to supporting at-risk infants, toddlers, and youths with communication challenges. She additionally serves on the Forbes Business Council alongside other business leaders.

Dr. Sandiford joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital impacts small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Dr. Givona Sandiford as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

