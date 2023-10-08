Local Businesses Invited to Attend Virtual Informational Meeting for Cobb County 2024 Disparity Study

Cobb County and Griffin & Strong, P.C. Invite Local Business Owners to A Virtual Informational Meeting for the 2024 Disparity Study

COBB COUNTY, Ga., Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobb County will host a virtual information meeting for the public at noon Thursday, Nov. 9, concerning a study to determine the effectiveness of the current supplier diversity program.

The Disparity Study, conducted by Griffin & Strong P.C., will look at the past five years of contracts in construction, goods and services -- including architecture and engineering services -- then recommend modifications or adjustments if needed. The Study will also examine the use of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

Those who want to participate can register in advance at https://bit.ly/44QhYcz.

After registration, a confirmation email containing a link to join the session will be provided. However, advanced registration is not required to attend the meeting. For any inquiries or issues, please email us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Trinity Williams, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-364-2962 117, [email protected]

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, PC