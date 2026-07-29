Local Casino Resort Hotel Tachi Palace Grows Fresno-Area Event Capacity With Signature Hotel Rebrand and Meeting Space Additions

For organizations searching for the best hotels with meeting spaces for events near Fresno, Tachi Palace Casino Resort is expanding its Central Valley presence by rebranding its sister property as Tachi Palace Signature Hotel. This move adds new conference and event facilities to the region just as planning for the 2026 meeting season gets underway.

LEMOORE, Calif,, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As companies and organizations finalize 2026 meeting and event calendars, Tachi Palace Casino Resort is broadening its reach in the Central Valley with the rebranding of its sister property, formerly the Sequoia Inn, as Tachi Palace Signature Hotel.

The newly named property is adding a small conference and event space, a coffee bar, evening check-in service and other property upgrades, positioning it among the best hotels with meeting spaces for events near Fresno for corporate planners seeking accommodations and meeting capacity without the resort fees typical of larger markets.

What Meeting and Event Space Does Tachi Palace Signature Hotel Offer Event Planners?

Tachi Palace Signature Hotel offers meeting coordinators dedicated conference and event space, paired with hotel accommodations, at a competitive direct-booking rate of $99 per night.

For organizations building out room blocks and seeking a cost-effective base in the region, the property delivers a practical combination of lodging and on-site meeting capacity. Key features for corporate and group travel include:

A small conference and event space designed for meetings and group gatherings.

56 guest rooms for attendee room blocks.

$99-per-night direct booking rate with no resort fees.

Complimentary on-site parking.

A new coffee bar and enhanced amenity offerings.

The property sits along Highway 198, which connects east to Highway 99 and west to Interstate 5, providing accessible routing for event attendees traveling from across the region.

How Does the Rebrand Strengthen Tachi Palace as a Conference Destination in Fresno?

The sister-property arrangement between Tachi Palace Signature Hotel and Tachi Palace Casino Resort expands meeting capacity, positioning the brand as a sought-after Fresno-area conference hotel.

The main Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, 11 miles from the Signature Hotel, offers established event space for groups of 10 to 260, full hotel accommodations and multiple dining options, all without resort fees.

Jacob Jeff, General Manager of Tachi Palace, says the brand extension reflects the organization's priorities heading into the year. "We have a lot of pride in the Tachi Palace name, and we are excited to extend that experience to this property," Jeff says.

For planners evaluating Central Valley meeting space venues, both properties offer highway access from multiple directions, no-resort-fee pricing and the room block capacity that regional conferences and corporate retreats typically require without routing attendees through a major metro market.

About Tachi Palace Casino Resort

Owned by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, Tachi Palace Casino Resort is located in Lemoore, California. The resort features a multilevel slot floor, table games, bingo, multiple dining options and an upscale hotel with no resort fees. The Coyote Entertainment Center is within walking distance and offers bowling, movie theaters and an arcade.

Media Contact

Bianca Gonzalez, Tachi Palace, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.tachipalace.com/

SOURCE Tachi Palace