Local Chattanooga Author Stephanie Pleasant Releases Powerful Memoir "Vestiges of Light"

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local author Stephanie Pleasant announces the release of her compelling memoir, "Vestiges of Light," a powerful narrative that chronicles her journey from the privileged life of a diplomat's daughter in Argentina to the harsh realities of abandonment and survival in Atlanta. Published on October 4, 2025, this memoir offers readers an unprecedented view into the resilience of the human spirit.
In "Vestiges of Light," Stephanie Pleasant reveals the raw truth behind growing up in the opulent circles of Buenos Aires, only to face the stark contrast of life as an abandoned teenager. Her story is a testament to the strength and courage required to navigate both worlds and overcome profound challenges.
Stephanie's unique perspective, shaped by her experiences as the daughter of a former Air Force pilot turned diplomat, provides a moving account of the dichotomy between privilege and hardship. The memoir delves deep into themes of resilience, hope, and the enduring light that guides us through our darkest moments.
To celebrate the release, Stephanie Pleasant is offering a giveaway on The StoryGraph from October 19 through November 18, 2025. Ten lucky readers will receive a paperback copy of "Vestiges of Light." Interested participants can enter here at Storygraph Giveaways.
For more information about the book, please visit vestigesoflight.com
About the Author:
Stephanie Pleasant is a Chattanooga-based writer who, drawing from her own experiences, aims to inspire others to find strength in adversity and to recognize the vestiges of light that guide us toward wholeness and healing.
