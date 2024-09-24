Local Clearwater Resident Competes Among Top 28 in the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking

"I spent my life playing it safe, but when the opportunity came to boldly go where I'd never gone before, I realized fear was the only thing holding me back. Now, I want to help others overcome their fears and pursue their own missions in life." – Jay Kamhi Post this

"This speech is about overcoming fear and seizing the opportunities that life presents," Jay explains. "I've spent my life playing it safe, but in that moment, I had to ask myself, 'Will I barely go, or will I boldly go?' That's the message I want to share with people – that no matter your background or where you are in life, you have the power to boldly go toward your dreams."

Jay, a former NYC street vendor for over 20 years, hopes that his story resonates with people from all walks of life, including those in his own community of Clearwater. His journey, from selling toys on the streets of New York to being one of the top public speakers in the world, showcases the transformative power of taking risks and pursuing the unknown.

With the release of his speech video, Jay aims to inspire others. He believes that anyone searching for stories about Beanie Babies, Star Trek, or even tales of personal transformation will find something meaningful in his message.

Watch Jay's Toastmasters World Championship Semi-Final speech here: https://youtu.be/nqvrMWtiL1g

For more information, or to book Jay for a speaking engagement, contact:

Name: Jay Kamhi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 727-776-1194

