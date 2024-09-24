Local Clearwater Resident Competes Among Top 28 in the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking

Clearwater resident Jay Kamhi has placed in the top 28 out of 35,000 contestants in the 2024 Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking. His Semi-Final speech, "Boldly Go," draws inspiration from both Star Trek and his 20-year experience as a NYC street vendor, where he sold Beanie Babies. The speech highlights the importance of overcoming fear and seizing opportunities. Jay is now sharing his inspiring message with the world to help others boldly pursue their dreams.
CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jay Kamhi, a longtime resident of Clearwater, has earned an incredible accomplishment in the world of public speaking. Competing against 35,000 participants worldwide, Jay placed in the top 28 and reached the Semi-Finals of the prestigious Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in 2024.
Jay's speech, titled "Boldly Go," draws inspiration from the iconic phrase used in Star Trek, encouraging people not to let fear stand in the way of new opportunities. In a heartwarming and humorous story, he connects his childhood dream of exploring "strange new worlds" to his unexpected journey as a NYC street vendor, selling Beanie Babies in the late 1990s. His story takes the audience on a journey across the world to Germany, where he took a leap of faith to track down one of the rarest Beanie Babies, Germania, despite being terrified of flying and never having left the country before.
"This speech is about overcoming fear and seizing the opportunities that life presents," Jay explains. "I've spent my life playing it safe, but in that moment, I had to ask myself, 'Will I barely go, or will I boldly go?' That's the message I want to share with people – that no matter your background or where you are in life, you have the power to boldly go toward your dreams."
Jay, a former NYC street vendor for over 20 years, hopes that his story resonates with people from all walks of life, including those in his own community of Clearwater. His journey, from selling toys on the streets of New York to being one of the top public speakers in the world, showcases the transformative power of taking risks and pursuing the unknown.
With the release of his speech video, Jay aims to inspire others. He believes that anyone searching for stories about Beanie Babies, Star Trek, or even tales of personal transformation will find something meaningful in his message.
Watch Jay's Toastmasters World Championship Semi-Final speech here: https://youtu.be/nqvrMWtiL1g
For more information, or to book Jay for a speaking engagement, contact:
Name: Jay Kamhi
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 727-776-1194
