Local Collegiate Swimmer Makes a Splash By Opening British Swim School

"We're not just teaching swimming; we're equipping individuals with vital survival skills. This is about making a tangible difference in people's lives." Post this

"Returning to Bloomington to open this franchise is a dream come true," Wood said. "It's an opportunity to share my passion for swimming and British Swim School's mission of water safety. I want to offer something unique to Bloomington – a program that emphasizes water safety as the foundation of learning to swim."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

"The alarming statistics around water safety underline the importance of our mission," said Wood. "We're not just teaching swimming; we're equipping individuals with vital survival skills. This is about making a tangible difference in people's lives."

The first pool from British Swim School of Bloomington is located at Home2 Suites by Hilton Bloomington (1410 N Walnut St). Lessons will run Monday and Thursday 3pm-7pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kelci Wood to our British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Her passion for swimming, experience in our program, and commitment to water safety will allow her to make a significant impact in Bloomington. We look forward to supporting her as she brings our life-saving skills to her community."

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com/bloomington/.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children￼ but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim rates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Mike Toper, 919 Marketing.com, (919) 813-6511, [email protected], 919marketing.com

SOURCE British Swim School