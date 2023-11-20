Local Connections for Health (LCH) Emerges as the Next Generation of Member Engagement, Leveraging Family and Community Connections under New CEO Pamme Lyons-Taylor, PhD

"Our mission is to empower all consumers to reach their optimal level of health and well being by connecting them with trusted health and social care services." - Pamme Lyons-Taylor, CEO of LCH. Post this

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of transformation," says Pamme Lyons-Taylor, PhD CEO of LCH. "Our mission is to empower all consumers to reach their optimal level of health and well-being by connecting them with trusted health and social care services. We power the connection between local communities and consumers for improved health by ensuring they receive the care they need when they need it by the people they trust."

Under Pamme's dynamic leadership, LCH powers the family and community connection to serve as a bridge for health plans, employers and health systems with members, patients, and employees. Employing a blend of digital solutions, telephonic assistance, and in-person engagement, the company is dedicated to guiding families through the intricacies of the healthcare system, ensuring that each member receives the care and social support they require.

LCH's team of community health workers, all certified in advanced chronic disease management, are thoughtfully recruited from local communities and armed with care navigation methods and easy-to-use tools founded on decades of research and testing. This strategy not only enhances trust but also fosters a profound understanding of and connection to the available resources. LCH is poised to establish new benchmarks in healthcare connectivity, paving the way towards healthier families and more resilient communities.

About Local Connections for Health:

Local Connections for Health (LCH) is the next-generation member engagement through an omni-channel, family-focused, and community-powered approach founded on data and science. With a mission to connect families with trusted, local health and social care resources, LCH seeks to enhance member and consumer health and well-being while breaking down barriers to ensure access to and use of preventive and healthcare services offered by the practitioners they trust. Led by long-time community trailblazer Pamme-Lyons-Tayor, PhD, LCH's teams are rooted in local communities as respected leaders, bring a deep understanding and connection to available resources, and are setting new standards in family-focused health and social care connectivity.

