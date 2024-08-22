Local Couple Supports Compassion International to Help Transform Lives of Children in Peru

Beth and Norman Cooling sponsor Jorge, a young child in Peru, through Compassion International

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a heartwarming display of compassion and commitment, Beth and Norman Cooling, residents of High Point, North Carolina, have dedicated themselves to making a tangible difference in the life of a young child in Peru. Through their involvement with Compassion International, the Coolings sponsor Jorge, a five-year-old boy living in poverty, providing him with essential resources and support that have the potential to change his life forever.

Jorge, who is being raised by a single mother in a rural village, is one of many children across the globe benefiting from the generosity of sponsors like the Coolings. Through their monthly donations of $43, Beth and Norman ensure that Jorge has access to basic necessities such as food, clothing, and school supplies. Additionally, the Coolings provide extra support during special occasions, sending gifts for his birthday and Christmas, as well as periodic family gifts that help alleviate some of the burdens faced by Jorge's household.

The Coolings first became involved with Compassion International through their church, Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. The church's mission-oriented community inspired them to take action, leading them to become sponsors in an effort to make a meaningful impact beyond their immediate surroundings. Their involvement has grown into a deep connection with Jorge, nurtured through regular communication. The couple writes letters to Jorge, which are translated at the Compassion International center in his village, allowing them to offer not only financial support but also emotional and spiritual encouragement.

"We were drawn to Compassion International because of their Christ-centered approach to addressing poverty," said Norman Cooling. "Through our church, we learned about the powerful work Compassion is doing around the world, and we felt compelled to be a part of it. Sponsoring Jorge has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives. Knowing that our contributions are directly helping a child in need gives us a profound sense of purpose and fulfillment."

Beth Cooling echoed her husband's sentiments, adding, "It's not just about the financial support—it's about building a relationship with Jorge. We feel connected to him and his family, and we pray for them regularly. Compassion International has given us a way to live out our faith in a very tangible way, and we're grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in Jorge's life."

Compassion International has been at the forefront of child sponsorship for over 70 years, working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. The organization partners with local churches in communities around the world to create environments where children can experience God's love and acceptance in practical, life-changing ways. Their mission is rooted in a commitment to developing children holistically—mind, body, and spirit—while prioritizing their safety and well-being.

Norman Cooling, President and Founder of N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting is a man of faith who values family and lives with his wife of 34 years, Beth, in High Point, North Carolina. Raised in Baytown, Texas, he grew up to value education and service. Norm serves on the Board of Directors for Veterans Bridge Home, and he is a frequent public speaker on the importance of national security education. Since 2019, he has volunteered with Enduring Gratitude as a Group Leader and with Semper Fi Fund.

As part of their sponsorship, the Coolings are assured that every dollar they donate is used for the purpose it was raised. Compassion International adheres to the highest standards of financial integrity and accountability, regularly auditing their programs to ensure that funds are properly disbursed and applied. Each child, including Jorge, is linked to only one sponsor at a time, allowing for a personal and impactful connection.

The Coolings' story is a testament to the power of compassion and the difference that individuals can make when they choose to act. Through their sponsorship, they are not only providing essential resources to Jorge but also offering him hope and the opportunity to build a better future.

