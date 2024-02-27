Local Dental Office Joins Forces with a #1 Charting Artist, Jierra Clark, in the Fight for Written Informed Consent for out Veterans

As health care professionals to demonstrate the leadership needed to improve the health and welfare of our communities. These veterans are willing to give all for us—so we can at least show our support for programs and causes that assist better healthcare for them. Post this

Then Jierra took the stage and gave them her background and what motivates her, not only in her singing career, but also in the importance stepping above and beyond to support causes that improve the quality of life for all.

The horrific statistics of veteran suicides and the ten years plus of unchanged veterans suicide deaths, were brought to light during this presentation. Jierra pointed out that the vast majority of veterans, not to mention everyday people, do not understand the side effects of these Black Box Warning Medications or that treatment options are available to them. This initiative coincides with an initiative in educating people via a short video which can be seen on her website: www.jierra.com

Written Informed Consent should improve their health outcomes and make it more likely for the veterans to be involved in their treatment plans. It was shocking to Dr. Murphy that our veterans don't typically have these opportunities to select their treatment modalities and increase their chances for improvement for a better life. This was also the consensus of his peers at the conferences. The need for Written Informed Consent was so obvious that they all stood shoulder-to-shoulder to ensure that this issue becomes a reality.

This initiative is supported by many top organizations such as the American Legion with their resolution in support of Written Informed Consent being approved by the National Executive Committee of the American Legion, May 10-11, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Resolution No. 18: Written Informed Consent as well as The VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars]; The Association of the U.S. Navy; Military-Veteran Advocacy; Airforce Sergeants Association; Vietnam Veterans of America; Special Forces Association of America; Jewish War Veterans; as well as Reserve Organization of America.

Dr. Murphy pointed out and reminded his colleagues that it is up to us as health care professionals to demonstrate the leadership needed to improve the health and welfare of our communities. These veterans are willing to give all for us—so we can at least show our support for programs and causes that assist better healthcare for them.

About Dr. Murphy graduated from SIU Dental School in Alton, IL in 2002. He did his undergraduate at Bradley University graduating in 1998. His practice is located in Batavia, IL where he has been practicing since January of 2005. He resides in Batavia with his wife and three young girls. During dental school, Dr. Murphy went to Jamaica on a humanitarian trip where the team of doctors and students performed extractions, cleanings and basic restorative procedures. Furthermore, when he graduated from SUI Dental School, he received an award from The Academy of Operative Dentistry.

He is currently a member of American Dental Association, Illinois Dental Society (http://www.isds.org), Fox Valley Dental Society, and the Academy of General Dentistry. He has received an award for Top Doc organization in 2011.

Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time within the community. He has been a member of Batavia Rotary since 2005 and severed as Secretary of the club for 2 years. Furthermore, he is member of Batavia Chamber of Commerce and served on Batavia Access Fireworks Committee.

Dr. Murphy likes to spend his free time traveling to warm places. Furthermore, he enjoys deep sea fishing. He is still looking for the blue marlin that got away from him on his honeymoon in 2002. In addition, Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time with his family. The three little girls keep him hopping.

Dr. Murphy completed the MGE power program in 2012 and completed the Advance Leadership program being apart the Group 1 and has risen the ranks to be a Senior Ace within the Ace Network.

