Local Dental Office Steps Forward to Show its Support for our Veterans

Dr. Murphy pointed out and reminded his colleagues that it is up to us as health care professionals to demonstrate the leadership needed to improve the health and welfare of our communities. These veterans are willing to give all for us, so we can support for programs that provide better healthcare. Post this

Written Informed Consent should improve their health outcomes and make it more likely for the veterans to be involved in their treatment plans. The conference then played a short clip of a NewsMax interview Mr. Spagnola had with John Bachman, which provided statistics and solutions to help these warriors.

It was shocking to Dr. Murphy that our veterans don't typically have these opportunities to select their treatment modalities and increase their chances for improvement for a better life. This was also the consensus of his peers at the conferences. The need for Written Informed Consent was so obvious that they all stood shoulder-to-shoulder to ensure that this issue becomes a reality.

The support provided Mr. Spagnola assisted his work with veterans, including his work with the American Legion. One result was a resolution in support of Written Informed Consent being approved by the National Executive Committee of the American Legion, May 10-11, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Resolution No. 18: Written Informed Consent.

Updating the results of this event: Immediately after this resolution by the American Legion, many other likeminded organizations followed suit with support and/or resolutions, such as: The VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars]; The Association of the U.S. Navy; Military-Veteran Advocacy; Airforce Sergeants Association; Vietnam Veterans of America; Special Forces Association of America; Jewish War Veterans; as well as Reserve Organization of America.

About the Doctor

Dr. Murphy graduated from SIU Dental School in Alton, IL in 2002. He did his undergraduate at Bradley University graduating in 1998.

His practice is located in Batavia, IL where he has been practicing since January of 2005. He resides in Batavia with his wife and three young girls. During dental school, Dr. Murphy went to Jamaica on a humanitarian trip where the team of doctors and students performed extractions, cleanings and basic restorative procedures. Furthermore, when he graduated from SUI Dental School, he received an award from The Academy of Operative Dentistry.

He is currently a member of American Dental Association, Illinois Dental Society (http://www.isds.org), Fox Valley Dental Society, Chicago Dental Society, and the Academy of General Dentistry. He has received an award for Top Doc organization in 2011.

Dr. Murphy enjoys spending time within the community. He has been a member of Batavia Rotary since 2005 and severed as Secretary of the club for 2 years. Furthermore, he is member of Batavia Chamber of Commerce and served on Batavia Access Fireworks Committee.

Dr. Murphy likes to spend his free time traveling to warm places. Furthermore, he enjoys deep sea fishing. He is still looking for the blue marlin that got away from him on his honeymoon in 2002. He enjoys spending time with his family. The three girls keep him hopping.

To this day, he still gets tremendous satisfaction with every patient he is able to help. A smile brings happiness and he is proud to be a provider that can help spread health and happiness to the world.

