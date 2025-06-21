Local Dentist (Smiles By The Sea Family Dentistry) Joins National Effort to Support Veterans This Fourth of July

Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko, DMD of Smiles By The Sea Family Dentistry in Hampton, NH, is stepping up this Fourth of July to advocate for a cause close to her heart: improving care and transparency for U.S. veterans.

HAMPTON, N.H., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Shevchenko recently joined healthcare professionals from across the country at a leadership summit hosted by MGE: Management Experts, Inc. in Florida. The conference emphasized community leadership, civic responsibility, and ethical patient care—values that align with Dr. Shevchenko's mission to make a difference beyond the dental chair.

One of the summit's key focuses was supporting efforts to improve mental health care for veterans, particularly around the issue of informed consent for high-risk medications prescribed within the VA system. Guest speaker John Spagnola of Veteran Strategic Solutions presented eye-opening data on veteran suicide rates and the lack of awareness among veterans regarding their right to understand the side effects of medications like antidepressants, stimulants, and opioids.

"There is a misconception that verbal consent is enough for these powerful medications," said Spagnola. "Written informed consent is essential. Veterans deserve to know all their options, including natural therapies like canine support, physical therapy, and acupuncture."

Dr. Shevchenko and her colleagues were especially moved by efforts from Congressman Cory Mills, a former Green Beret, who is championing federal legislation to introduce written informed consent as a requirement within the VA. The initiative has gained support from national organizations such as the Reserve Officers Association and The Association of the United States Navy, which are actively promoting veteran rights through public awareness campaigns and digital resources.

"Leadership means standing up—even when it's outside your field of work," said Dr. Shevchenko. "Our veterans have sacrificed for us, and now it's our turn to protect their rights and well-being. We must stand together until these systems are improved."

As Independence Day approaches, Dr. Shevchenko encourages both medical professionals and members of the public to educate themselves and speak up for the fair treatment of those who served. "This is about more than awareness—it's about action."

About Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko, DMD

Dr. Shevchenko is the owner of Smiles By The Sea Family Dentistry, proudly serving the Hampton, NH community with compassionate, comprehensive dental care.

