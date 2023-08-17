Local Distillery Rosie Cheeks Wins - "Best In Class" On East Coast

The Walkersville-based distillery recently won four awards
WALKERSVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosie Cheeks Distillery, a local family-owned and operated distillery in Walkersville, MD recently won four (4) awards, including "Best In Class", in the prestigious East Coast Craft Spirits competition. Rosie Cheeks' Peach Cobbler received both a Gold Medal and the award of "Best In Class" for the flavored moonshine category from the judges. In addition, the local distillery received a Silver Medal for its Caramel Apple in the flavored moonshine category and a Bronze Medal for its Original (100 proof) clear moonshine in the unflavored moonshine category.
The East Coast Craft Spirits awards help promote independent Craft Distilleries for their excellence in quality, innovation, and exceptionalism. This competition is open to distillers in all 26 states east of the Mississippi River. The competition uses a panel of distinguished and professional judges to score each submission.
"To be judged by our peers and professionals, as having the best flavored moonshine was a crazy experience. We are honored to be named among the top Craft Spirit Distilleries on the East Coast", said Rosie Cheeks' Master Distiller, Lee Rosebush.
In addition to Lee, Kristy Rosebush develops and creates the Distillery's flavor profiles. "To see Kristy's flavors, especially the Peach Cobbler, be recognized among the top players in our craft is a true honor", said Lee. "However, I am not surprised by the recognition for Kristy as she is among the best in the nation in my opinion."
For a new distillery, these local moonshiners are making quite a name for themselves. In addition to the East Coast Craft Spirits awards, Rosie Cheeks also took home the People's Choice awards for the top cocktail at the 2022 Charm City Craft Cocktail Competition with their Pumpkin Spice.
For those that would like to try this local award-winning moonshine, Rosie Cheeks Distillery is located in Walkersville, MD off of 194. The Distillery's tasting room is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information, please see Rosie Cheek's Facebook page or website at http://www.rosiecheeksdistilling.com.
