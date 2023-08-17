Local Distillery Rosie Cheeks Wins - "Best In Class" On East Coast

"We are honored to be named among the top Craft Spirit Distilleries on the East Coast." - Lee Rosebush, Master Distiller, Rosie Cheeks Tweet this

"To be judged by our peers and professionals, as having the best flavored moonshine was a crazy experience. We are honored to be named among the top Craft Spirit Distilleries on the East Coast", said Rosie Cheeks' Master Distiller, Lee Rosebush.

In addition to Lee, Kristy Rosebush develops and creates the Distillery's flavor profiles. "To see Kristy's flavors, especially the Peach Cobbler, be recognized among the top players in our craft is a true honor", said Lee. "However, I am not surprised by the recognition for Kristy as she is among the best in the nation in my opinion."

For a new distillery, these local moonshiners are making quite a name for themselves. In addition to the East Coast Craft Spirits awards, Rosie Cheeks also took home the People's Choice awards for the top cocktail at the 2022 Charm City Craft Cocktail Competition with their Pumpkin Spice.

For those that would like to try this local award-winning moonshine, Rosie Cheeks Distillery is located in Walkersville, MD off of 194. The Distillery's tasting room is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information, please see Rosie Cheek's Facebook page or website at http://www.rosiecheeksdistilling.com.

Lee Rosebush, Master Distiller, Rosie Cheeks Distillery, 202-834-6686, [email protected], www.rosiecheeksdistilling.com

