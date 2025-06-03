Local Family Opens Caring Transitions in West Austin and Georgetown

When my father-in-law had a major stroke, we had no idea a service like Caring Transitions existed. Post this

"When my father-in-law had a major stroke, we had no idea a service like Caring Transitions existed. We had to find a place, move him in, and handle everything on our own," said Sean Phelan. "So when we began looking for a business to start, Caring Transitions immediately resonated with our experience. The ability to help families through such emotional and overwhelming transitions really spoke to us. We want to be the most trusted provider of these services to aging loved ones."

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. With nationwide accreditation as Certified Senior Transition Specialists, the Phelan's and their team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

"We are so excited to welcome Sean and Veronique into the Caring Transitions franchise family, continuing to build up our brand presence in Texas," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their personal experience and passion for helping families during difficult life transitions truly align with our mission. We're confident they will be a trusted resource in their community and a strong representation of what Caring Transitions stands for."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 400 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/locations/mode/west-austin-georgetown-tx.

